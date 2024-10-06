Calls Mount for Browns to Bench Deshaun Watson After Embarrassing Outing

Pressure is mounting on the Cleveland Browns to bench Deshaun Watson, with some notable names advocating for the team to explore a new direction, potentially with Jameis Winston.

Watson and the Browns offense had nothing going against the Washington Commanders during their 34-13 Week 5 loss. Cleveland had just 68 total yards and averaged 2.3 yards per play, prompting Fox analyst Rob Gronkowski to call on the Browns to make a change.

“They have to start looking at Jameis Winston and the possibility of putting them in,” Gronkowski said on the Fox halftime show. “They need some kind of spark.”

Gronkowski wasn’t alone in that sentiment. A chorus of Browns fans on social media called for the same.

“How does CLE not bench Deshaun Watson after this game?” a fan said. “I don’t care about the money anymore. There is zero reason this guy should be an NFL starting quarterback.”

Watson finished the game with 125 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.

Deshaun Watson Shakes Off Kevin Stefanski at Goal Line

Watson’s play was bad, but it got even worse to start the second half. The Browns’ defense forced a turnover but the offense could not turn it into a touchdown.

The drive featured a bizarre interaction between head coach Kevin Stefanski and Watson on fourth down. Stefanski appeared ready to go for it on fourth down with Cleveland trailing 24-3, but Watson appeared to just walk off the field, forcing a delay of game penalty.

“Deshaun Watson just walked off the field when Stefanski was going for it on 4th down,” another fan said. “Bad enough Watson is not a leader and can’t take care of business, now walking off the field? Bench him now.”

The struggles continued for Watson on the next drive, who held onto the ball too long and was strip-sacked. The ball bounced into the hands of the Commanders, who added to their lead with a field goal.

“Deshaun Watson just gave a defender the ball. Browns fans can’t blame the O line, they are only missing 1 starter,” another fan chimed in. “The fact that the owner and GM won’t let Stefanski bench Deshaun is a straight up malpractice.”

Browns QB Jameis Winston Has Lots of Starting Experience

Winston has passed for 22,104 yards, 141 touchdowns and 99 interceptions in his career. He has a 34-46 record as a starter and made the Pro Bowl in 2015 as a rookie.

While he understands his role as a backup in Cleveland, Winston has expressed a desire to be a starter in the NFL again. For now, he’s embraced his role as a vocal leader, motivating Watson behind the scenes.

“He wants to be, and will be, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback,” Jameis said in August. “And honestly, that’s why I’m here. Because I guarantee you, I’m feeding that into him.”

The Browns decided to sign Winston this offseason and did not issue an offer to veteran Joe Flacco, who helped lead the Browns to the postseason. Flacco signed with the Indianapolis Colts and drew a start on Sunday in place of the injured Anthony Richardson.

Watson’s lack of success has also prompted criticism of the Browns over the team’s breakup with Baker Mayfield, who is having success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.