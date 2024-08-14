Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Reacts to $39 Million Payday

The Cleveland Browns have locked in linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, agreeing to a three-year extension with the rising star.

Owusu-Koramoah’s new deal is worth up to $39 million with $25 million guaranteed, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic. It links him to the team through the 2027 season, and he is now the NFL’s sixth-highest-paid linebacker in terms of average salary per year.

“Man. It feels good. Feels like I’m loved,” Owusu-Koramoah said on Wednesday, August 14. “It feels good to be locked into a place and have the place also respect you and give the honor as well.”

Owusu-Koramoah, 24, was a second-round pick of the Browns in 2021. The former Notre Dame standout was heading into the final year of his contract before the extension.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Coming Off Big Season With Browns

Play

Owusu-Koramoah has been a consistent force since being drafted but took a big step last season. The man known as “JOK” notched 101 combined tackles (20 for losses), 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 16 games — 13 of those starts. It was the healthiest he’s been during his first three seasons.

Owusu-Koramoah had missed nine games combined through his first two seasons. He was able to stay healthy last season and played on around 76% of the defensive snaps. The Browns want to see that number rise even more this season.

“He’s taking strides that way,” Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said Monday. “He got a little taste of it last year, being on the field for dime (six defensive backs) and for some of the packages we’ve extended. He’s at a completely different spot right now, injury notwithstanding, he’s at a completely different spot now compared to 2023. His knowledge of the scheme, he’s put a really good year under his belt and I think he’s primed for a really good season.”

Schwartz came on last season to lead the defense and his attacking scheme proved to be a perfect fit for Owusu-Koramoah’s style of play.

“It’s all about progression, it’s all about learning, but it’s also about the relationships. That you build with the coach, the relationship that you build with your teammates.The scheme, I think that it allows me to be myself. And it allows me to really tap into the personnel that I believe that I fit into, which is being very diverse, whether it’s pissing off the edge, staying in the middle, being in pass coverage, pass rush, whatever it may be.”

Browns Opted Not to Extend WR Amari Cooper

The Browns locked in one of their young stars in Owusu-Koramoah. However, the future of veteran pass-catcher Amari Cooper is still uncertain.

The Browns and Cooper agreed to a restructured contract before training camp, but it didn’t extend the length of his deal. He didn’t get the ultimate goal of landing an extension and long-term security, but the restructuring was a compromise.

Cooper, 30, had his $20 million for this season guaranteed and the Browns added $5 million in incentives. The restructure does not prevent the Browns from offering Cooper an extension at some point.

“I’m content for sure. Obviously I wanted more guarantees in the contract, just because I feel like I’ve earned it,” Cooper said on Thursday, July 25. “But you know, you can always get what you wish for all the time. It’s definitely noted. If I have to go earn it, that’s what I’ll do.”

Cooper has been the Browns’ best receiver since arriving in 2022. Last season, he recorded 1,250 yards on 72 catches, earning his fifth Pro Bowl nod of his career.