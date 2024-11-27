Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Fires Off Cryptic Tweet Ahead of Broncos Reunion

Jerry Jeudy has perfected the art of the cryptic message, and the Cleveland Browns receiver dropped another teaser ahead of his return to Denver.

The Broncos traded Jeudy — a former first-round pick — to the Browns this offseason for fifth- and sixth-round picks in the 2024 draft. Cleveland quickly inked him to a three-year extension up to $58 million.

Jeudy never lived up to his potential with the Broncos and was happy for a change of scenery.

“I feel like I’m at the right spot because they have been trying to get me for a long time, so I feel like I’m wanted here,” Jeudy said after the trade. “As a player, you always want to be in a place that you feel welcomed and want to make it feel like home and want to be wanted. And so having that feeling is great.”

He’ll see his former team for the first time on Monday Night Football when the Browns head to Mile High for the primetime matchup. Jeudy has not spoken about the matchup yet but did fire off a one-emoji message — a crying laughing face — on X that got some attention.

Many speculated it was tied to his return to Denver, while others grew frustrated with the lack of clear messaging.

“Bro no one knows what you mean. At least give context when you tweet,” one fan said.

Another added: “We’ve had enough cryptic tweets this year.”

Jeudy isn’t very active on social media but seemingly responded to a report that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson vetoed a trade for him in the offseason.

“Nah I did lol,” Jeudy wrote on X.

Jerry Jeudy Heating Up Ahead of Broncos Clash

Jeudy has started to hit his stride with the Browns. He’s averaged 95 yards receiving over his last four games. Jeudy notched six catches for 85 yards in the snow during a win against the Steelers in Week 12. Many of those were in clutch situations.

“I feel like I’ve been getting open my whole career,” Jeudy said, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “Just sometimes you don’t get that much of an opportunity. Now I’m here and getting open and getting opportunities. So now it’s time to take advantage of them.”

The spike in Jeudy’s output coincides with Jameis Winston’s taking over at quarterback. Cleveland also traded away its former No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper, leading to more opportunities for Jeudy.

“I think with Jerry, we know his skill set and he’s doing a nice job,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He’s catching short throws and turning them into long gains, catching balls down the field, too. He’s also made a lot of plays in a scramble-drill setting and really shown his ability to shake open.”

Browns Looking to String Together Wins for First Time

The Browns enter the matchup with the Broncos at 3-8 and have yet to string together consecutive wins this season. Stefanski acknowledged that the trip to Denver — against a team that’s won two in a row — doesn’t make for an easy outing.

“I think it’s a tough place to play regardless for any team that goes in there. We went in there last year and did not win. So, it’s a good football team,” Stefanski said. “It’s like all these tough environments that it’s hard to win on the road. So, our focus obviously is going to be playing good football to put ourselves in position to get a win.”

The Browns are a 5.5-point underdog for the matchup, per ESPN BET.