Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Responds to Vetoed Trade With 4-Word Message

Jerry Jeudy was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, but the New York Jets were also in the mix.

The Jets were ready to offer a Day 2 draft pick and veteran pass-catcher Allen Lazard for Jeudy but owner Woody Johnson vetoed the trade, per The Athletic.

“(Former Jets GM Joe Douglas) pursued a trade with the Denver Broncos for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, offering Allen Lazard and a Day 2 draft pick, according to a league source, but Johnson nixed it,” Zack Rosenblatt and Dianna Russini reported. “Jeudy was instead traded to the Cleveland Browns.”

The Browns got Jeudy — a former first-round receiver — for a fifth and sixth-round pick. Cleveland quickly inked Jeudy to a three-year extension that will pay him up to $58 million. Of that money, $41 million is fully guaranteed.

Jeudy responded to the news of the vetoed Jets trade by tweeting cryptically that he was the one who decided he wouldn’t go to New York.

“Nah I did lol,” Jeudy said shortly after the news broke. He later added a crying emoji.

The Jets have had a messy season, with Douglas fired this week. Head coach Robert Saleh was let go in October, and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers has struggled this season.

Jerry Jeudy is Coming Off Best Game With Browns

Jeudy has taken on the top wide receiver role for the Browns with Amari Cooper now with the Buffalo Bills. He’s put together some solid games, particularly with Jameis Winston at quarterback.

Jeudy caught six passes for a season-high 142 yards in a 35-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints. It was his first game over 100 yards since 2022.

“Explosives always give us momentum, so that’s what we try to do — create a lot of explosives so we just keep carrying on that momentum,” Jeudy said. “So, I mean, if it did, hey.”

This season, Jeudy has caught a team-high 72 passes for 560 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Jameis Winston Solid in Relief as Browns QB

For the most part, the offense has looked better with Jameis Winston at quarterback. Deshaun Watson started the first seven games, going 1-6 in those contests. He failed to throw for over 200 yards in those games and the Browns offense was unable to put up more than 18 points.

Winston has been able to put together some solid performances. Through three starts, he’s passed for 1,047 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. He was sharp against the Saints, passing for 395 yards and a pair of scores. Unfortunately, the defense was destroyed by Taysom Hill, who ran wild to push the Saints to the lopsided win.

“I think that this is why I love football so much, it is a true complementary game,” Winston said after losing to the Saints. “Nobody can just go out there and put 50 up and lead the team to victory. We all have to be in this together, and that’s why I love my teammates so much, that’s why I love what I do so much being a quarterback.

“So we’re going to find a way to continue to come together, because we’re never giving up, and find a way to get a win together.”

The Browns are a four-point underdog against the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers for Thursday’s game, per ESPN BET.