Browns Need to Keep Rival AFC North QB on Radar

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields could be an option for the Browns.
Russell Wilson and Justin Fields of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields could be an option for the Browns.

The Cleveland Browns are exploring all options in their search for their next starting quarterback, with Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Justin Fields emerging as a potential candidate.

Fields landed with the Steelers last offseason after three seasons with the Chicago Bears. The former first-round started six games for Pittsburgh to open the season in place of Russell Wilson, who was sidelined with an injury. The Steelers went 4-2 in those games, with Fields passing for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. Fields is also a rushing threat, adding 289 yards and five touchdowns on the ground last season.

Both Fields and Wilson are set to become free agents. If Fields is available, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot believes he should be on Cleveland’s radar.

“With Russell Wilson losing his last five starts, including the wild card playoff game against the Ravens, there seems to be some momentum for Fields starting for the Steelers in 2025. Mike Tomlin was complimentary of him after the season, and it’s doubtful the Steelers will keep both him and Wilson,” Cabot said. “But Tomlin also made it clear that they don’t need a high draft pick to land a good starting quarterback. If Fields becomes available, he’s certainly someone that should be on the Browns’ radar as a possible starter or bridge quarterback in 2025.”

Browns Dealing With Deshaun Watson Fallout

The Browns were always expected to pursue a new starting quarterback this offseason. However, the situation did take a turn when Deshaun Watson suffered a setback in his recovery from a ruptured Achilles. The team announced that Watson will miss a significant chunk of next season after undergoing a second surgery on his Achilles.

“Deshaun Watson underwent a second surgery to repair his right Achilles tendon rupture. Watson initially tore the tendon during the Browns’ Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 20. His first surgery was performed on Oct. 25,” the Browns said in a statement on Jan. 10. “Watson’s recovery time and return to play status is uncertain, and he will likely miss significant time during the 2025 season.”

Many assume Watson has played his last snap with the Browns despite being under contract through the 2026 season. The injury, which happened away from the team facilities, could also potentially void his contract, saving the Browns $92 million. However, much is still to be determined regarding Watson’s latest injury.

Browns Going in New Direction on Offense

The Browns parted ways with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey shortly after the season. He spent just one year with the Browns. Cleveland promoted Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator an feel good about what he brings to the table.

“Tommy has an incredible football mind,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He is extremely bright and has been around the game his entire life. Before joining our staff, he established himself as one of the top assistant coaches in college football. Last season, he transitioned into our tight end room and with our pass game, and he didn’t miss a beat. Due to injuries, there was a lot of uncertainty at tight end, but Tommy did a phenomenal job with that group and always had his players ready for gameday, despite, in some cases, only being with the team for a short period of time.”

The Browns finished near the bottom of the league in yards (300.8) and points (15.2) per game last season.

