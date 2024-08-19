Browns Trade Pitch Nets Rival Tackle at Value After Rash of Preseason Injuries

The Cleveland Browns struggled mightily last year with injuries on the bookends of the offensive line, and the same problems are already manifesting again in 2024.

Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin — Cleveland’s starting left and right tackles, respectively — both continue to recover from knee injuries suffered in 2023. Because of that, their statuses for Week 1 remain question marks, as each man has missed meaningful offseason time.

“As to [Wills], he will not be practicing this week,” head coach Kevin Stefanski told media members on Sunday, August 18, “but continues to work very hard.”

Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department on Monday contended the time has come for the Browns to actively seek depth at the position. However, B/R suggested that instead of taking a big swing on a former All-Pro like David Bakhtiari, Cleveland should look to make an inexpensive trade for Max Mitchell of the New York Jets.