Browns Trade Pitch Nets Rival Tackle at Value After Rash of Preseason Injuries

The Cleveland Browns struggled mightily last year with injuries on the bookends of the offensive line, and the same problems are already manifesting again in 2024.
Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin — Cleveland’s starting left and right tackles, respectively — both continue to recover from knee injuries suffered in 2023. Because of that, their statuses for Week 1 remain question marks, as each man has missed meaningful offseason time.
“As to [Wills], he will not be practicing this week,” head coach Kevin Stefanski told media members on Sunday, August 18, “but continues to work very hard.”
Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department on Monday contended the time has come for the Browns to actively seek depth at the position. However, B/R suggested that instead of taking a big swing on a former All-Pro like David Bakhtiari, Cleveland should look to make an inexpensive trade for Max Mitchell of the New York Jets.
“Max Mitchell could be the odd man out for the Jets after they acquired Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses and Olu Fashanu this offseason,” B/R wrote. “Perhaps New York would be willing to part with him for a Day 3 pick swap?”
Browns Dealing With Injuries to Multiple Offensive Tackles
The Browns turned to fourth-round rookie Dawand Jones to fill in for Conklin on the right side after the latter suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first half of Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals last year. Jones performed adequately, but also sustained a knee injury later in the campaign that knocked him out for its balance.
Backup tackles James Hudson III, Germain Ifedi and Hakeem Adenji are also all dealing with health concerns with the first regular-season game of the year scheduled less than three weeks from now.
“James Hudson has an ankle injury. He won’t play this week, but he will be back soon,” Stefanski said Sunday. “Germain should be good to go, had a hand injury, but he’s good to go. Hakeem is out for a little bit with a knee injury.”
Supposing good injury luck for the Browns, which hasn’t been in the cards for the team over either of the past two years, they still must consider who is going to be available on a regular basis to back up their top three tackles and can also provide them with serviceable play when called upon.
Conklin’s injury history is extensive over the past three years, during which he has played just 22 of 51 games, not including the playoff contest he missed in January. Wills has missed 14 regular-season contests in his four NFL seasons, including nine in 2023. He was among the worst left tackles in the league last year when he did play (64th out of 81 who qualified, per Pro Football Focus).
Max Mitchell Offers Browns Affordable Solution at Offensive Tackle
Mitchell has the chops of a reliable backup and has actually started the majority of the games in which he has appeared during two seasons in the league (20 appearances, 12 starts).
However, he has suffered injuries of his own, including a dislocated knee that cost him multiple games during his rookie campaign and a less serious neck injury that led to a few missed contests in Year 2.
However, Mitchell will play his age-25 season this year — just his third as a professional — and will almost certainly come cheaper than a player like Bakhtiari. A former fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft, Mitchell is playing on four-year rookie deal worth approximately $4.5 million total and is under contract through 2025.
New York owns a fifth-round pick and two sixth-rounders next year, while Cleveland has three sixth-rounders and a fourth-round selection. The number of possible trade combinations affords a handful of possibilities that don’t cost the Browns a full pick, but still allow the Jets to move up significantly in next year’s draft to get an earlier crack at a late-round hit.
