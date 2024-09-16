Latest Photos of Browns RB Nick Chubb Spark Conversation on Return

Cleveland Browns fans’ favorite running back Nick Chubb was spotted ahead of Sunday’s gritty 18-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chubb was with the team as they picked up their first win of the season at

EverBank Stadium. The Browns’ Instagram account posted some photos of Chubb on the field prior to the matchup and interacting with fans.

“Batman in the building,” the Browns’ post read.

The Chubb-centric post was one of the most popular by the Browns, garnering 40,000 likes and a lot of comments.

“When we get Chubb back… good lord it’s about to be on,” one fan replied.

“I LOVE Nick CHUBB man I can’t wait to get I’m back on the team we definitely need him,” another wrote.

Others noted the large scars on Chubb’s knee from his recent surgeries.

“That is a gnarly looking repaired knee,” a fan said. “I just pray he will be able to walk when he’s older.”

Browns RB Nick Chubb is Currently on PUP List

Chubb started the season on the physically unable to perform list, which means the Browns will be without their workhorse for at least two more games. He had both his ACL and MCL repaired during two separate surgeries. The latest of those came in November.

The first game Chubb would be eligible to return for would be a road matchup against the Washington Commanders on October 6. The Browns haven’t provided an update on Chubb since the start of the regular season but there’s a chance he could be out longer than that.

“I think the hope was always that Chubb, on Physically Unable to Perform for at least the first four weeks, would be ready midway through the season, possibly by Week 8 against the Ravens, Week 9 against the Chargers or perhaps after the bye in Week 10,” Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said in September.

“Expectations were raised at The Greenbrier when he was sprinting and cutting so well, but the Browns pumped the brakes to give Chubb all the time he needs to recover from the second major left knee reconstruction of his career.”

When healthy, Chubb is one of the best in the game. He has collected 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns in 77 career games — all with the Browns. He’s averaging 84.6 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry.

D’Onta Foreman, Jerome Ford Splitting Load for Browns

The Browns are still navigating how their backfield functions with Chubb on the sideline. Jerome Ford carried much of the load with Chubb out last season but appeared to fall behind veteran D’Onta Foreman in Week 2. Foreman

After not registering a carry in the opener, Foreman had a team-high 14 carries for 42 yards in the win. Ford notched 7 carries for 64 yards, the majority of that coming on a 36-yard run.

“I think we had some good moments, obviously, in the run game. Some good moments in the pass game, but we definitely have to play cleaner,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday, September 16. “I will tell you; we were better on first and second down, which is a very, very big part of having any production on offense. So, we were better, but we feel like there’s still things that we can do better, certainly, when it comes to the run game.”

Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr. went down with a hamstring injury against the Jaguars and is week to week.