Browns Get Bad News on Nick Chubb’s Potential Return Date

Nick Chubb will miss at least the first four games of the season but the Cleveland Browns are bracing to be without their star running back for a bit longer.

Chubb is starting the season on the physically unable to perform list, which means the Browns are rolling into the season without their workhorse for at least four games, maybe more. He had both his ACL and MCL repaired during two separate surgeries. The latest of those came in November.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com thinks the goal is to have Chubb healthy by midseason, although she noted optimism about the Pro Bowl back potentially returning earlier.

“I think the hope was always that Chubb, on Physically Unable to Perform for at least the first four weeks, would be ready midway through the season, possibly by Week 8 against the Ravens, Week 9 against the Chargers or perhaps after the bye in Week 10,” Cabot said in her latest Q&A column.

“Expectations were raised at The Greenbrier when he was sprinting and cutting so well, but the Browns pumped the brakes to give Chubb all the time he needs to recover from the second major left knee reconstruction of his career.”

When healthy, Chubb is one of the best in the game. He has collected 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns in 77 career games — all with the Browns. He’s averaging 84.6 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry.

Browns Relying on Running Back Committee With Chubb Out

Much like last season, the Browns will rely on a running-back-by-committee setup with Chubb on the sideline. The group includes Jerome Ford, D’Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong Jr.

Ford will likely see the majority of the work. He was thrown into the first last season when Chubb suffered the season-ending knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I learned a lot,” Ford said during training camp. “I learned that preparation is key and making sure you prepare mentally and physically are the keys to having success.”

Ford led the team in carries (204) and yards (813) and also showed some of his ability as a pass-catching back, registering 319 yards and 5 touchdowns receiving.

D’Onta Foreman is the New Kareem Hunt for Browns

The Browns have a new short-yardage back in Foreman. The team initially terminated his contract while trimming the roster to 53 players but brought him back shortly after to round out the running back room.

Foreman is expected to play the role Kareem Hunt has in recent seasons. He’s hard to tackle around the goal line, which he showed a small sampling of in the preseason, plunging in for a 1-yard touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

“I feel like in those situations, I gotta get in there. Just me with my stature and my frame, me being a bigger back it’s like I take those personal,” Foreman said on August 17.

The Browns’ running back strategy is set to evolve once Chubb returns. Until then, they’ll rely on their current group, beginning with the matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on September 8.