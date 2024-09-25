Browns Give Cryptic Update on Nick Chubb’s Week 5 Return

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is eligible to return in Week 5, but there is still some significant uncertainty about when he’ll be available.

Chubb suffered a significant knee injury in Week 2 last season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He missed the rest of the season and had both his ACL and MCL repaired during two separate surgeries.

There was a hope that Chubb could be active for the opener but that quickly faded. He started the year on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the possibility of Chubb returning for Cleveland’s Week 5 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

“We’ll see when we get to next week. He’s doing well,” Stefanski said.

Chubb has been around the team, continuing his knee rehab. He hasn’t been heard from but has been on the sideline during game days.

Browns Run Game Struggling Without Nick Chubb

The Browns are struggling to run the ball consistently with Chubb sidelined. The team is currently ranked 24th in the league with just 95.7 rushing yards per game. Jerome Ford and Foreman have shouldered the workload so far this season, but neither has found a rhythm.

Ford leads Cleveland’s rushing attack with 145 yards on 29 carries. The Browns are near the bottom in the league at 3.9 yards per carry as a team.

The idea of quarterback Deshaun Watson getting more involved with some designed quarterback runs has been floated. However, Stefanski pointed out that the offense as a whole needs to be efficient for the run game to be dangerous.

“We’ve done some things already this season that include the quarterback. But I think, again, it goes back to the answer of run game really does … it’s not a one-man show and it’s not, ‘hey, if the running back sees this or if the offensive line does this.’ It really does take all of us to be efficient in that area.”

Browns Offensive Line Struggling Mightily

Problems in both the run and pass game can be linked to a leaky offensive line that has allowed pressure to flow through and a league-high 16 sacks. It likely won’t get better any time soon, with Pro Bowl guard Wyatt Teller going on injured reserve. The Browns will turn to rookie third-round pick Zak Zinter to help fill the void.

“I would tell you Zak did a nice job. He’s a guy that we think highly of,” Stefanski said. “I thought he went in there, really didn’t miss a beat, communicated well. So, he’s somebody that we trust should he be in there.”

But there are also significant issues at offensive tackle. James Hudson III and Jedrick Wills started last week’s game against the Giants, but both exited with injuries. Veteran Jack Conklin has yet to suit up this season but may be inching closer to a return.

With multiple injuries against the New York Giants, the Browns went into emergency mode, bumping guard Joel Bitonio to left tackle.

“That’s that room. They have the mentality,” Stefanski said. “They will do whatever it takes and that’s certainly been Joel in his career.”

Cleveland is a slight 2-point favorite on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, per ESPN BET.