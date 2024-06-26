Browns Star Nick Chubb Sends 5-Word Message on Week 1 Return

There remains much uncertainty around Nick Chubb’s return date, but the Cleveland Browns running back isn’t ruling out a Week 1 debut.

Chris Easterling of The Akron Beach Journal recently asked Chubb if he could be ready for the Browns’ season-opener at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

“We’ll see, I don’t know,” Chubb said with a grin, per Easterling.

It’s not much from Chubb but he’s not a man of many words. The four-time Pro Bowler did get more in-depth on what he’s been dealing with in his recovery while speaking to reporters on June 5.

“I was down mentally for a while,” Chubb said. “Just when you get hurt, I mean, it’s one thing. But when you get hurt again and you already know what you’ve got to go through and the entire process — surgery, rehab — it’s a nonstop battle every day.”

The Browns have remained non-committal on Chubb’s timeline for a return. The team would love to have him back on the field but do not want to rush him back.

“I can promise you he’s working very hard early in the morning,” Stefanski said in April. “He’s here. He’s attacking his rehab. That’s the best way I can put it. When he’s ready, he’ll be ready.”

Browns Happy to Have Nick Chubb Back

Chubb’s situation this offseason wasn’t easy for the Browns. Not only was there uncertainty about his health, but the sides also had to iron out his contract situation.

Chubb and the Browns agreed to a revised contract. It’s heavy on incentives and lowered Chubb’s cap hit. Chubb returning was a priority for the Browns and general manager Andrew Berry.

“I think first and foremost, when we look at any member of our organization, it’s important for us not to lose sight of the fact that we’re dealing with people,” Berry said during an interview with NFL Network. “And what happened to Nick last year was very unfortunate. He had no desire to be anywhere besides Cleveland. We had no desire for that to be the last snap that he would take in a Cleveland Browns jersey. And just, quite honestly, he’s the heartbeat and pulse of our team.”

Chubb has expressed gratitude for being back in Cleveland. He credited his Browns teammates for picking him up during the tough time.

“The team did a great job of being there for me,” Chubb said. “I was down mentally for a while. When you get hurt it’s one thing. When you get hurt again and you already know what you have to go through, the entire process, surgery, rehab, it’s a non-stop battle every day. So my team did a great job of being there for me and I was around the building for them. They did a great job, made the playoffs, had a great run.”

Browns Are Looking Forward to Nick Chubb Debut

Chubb’s resume is elite and is sorely missed when he can’t suit up. He’s the franchise’s fourth-leading rusher, collecting 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns in 77 career games. He’s averaging 84.6 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry.

The Browns have some talent to hold them over, including Jerome Ford, D’Onta Foreman, Nyheim Hines, and Pierre Strong Jr. However, the moment Chubb returns will be a moment to remember in the Dawg Pound.

“One of the moments we’re all most looking forward to is the first time he runs out of that home tunnel for his debut in the 2024 season,” Berry said. “So, we’re really excited to have him back and can’t wait to get going with him.”

The Browns’ opener against the Cowboys is scheduled for September 8.