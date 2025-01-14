Browns Pass on QB & Travis Hunter, Make Questionable Pick in Mock Draft

If the Cleveland Browns have learned anything over the past few years, finding a franchise quarterback is one of the most challenging things to do in the NFL. With the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, the Browns will have an opportunity to select a quarterback.

Still, there will be other players available, and if Cleveland’s evaluators like someone else, a different pick could be made.

Passing on a quarterback would only make sense if the Browns selected Travis Hunter. He’s viewed as one of the best prospects in college football history, showing off elite talent on both sides of the football.

While Hunter wouldn’t change the Browns’ quarterback situation, adding a player of his caliber would never be a bad thing.

However, in a recent mock draft from Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News, the Browns wouldn’t draft Hunter or a quarterback. He has the Browns holding onto the No. 2 pick and taking wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

“The Browns also will think about quarterback options in the wake of learning Deshaun Watson has had another setback with a ruptured Achilles, but they also can bridge with another veteran or wait to tap into the position later. Whoever’s at QB would love to throw to McMillan as their immediate, Mike Evans-like No. 1,” Iyer wrote on January 13.

Browns ‘Likely to Bring in Multiple Quarterbacks’

With Deshaun Watson expected to miss most of the 2025 season after suffering another Achilles injury that required a second surgery, the Cleveland Browns don’t have a choice but to add a quarterback or two.

The easiest solution to that issue would be adding someone in the draft, given that player would be cheaper than most free agents.

According to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, that’s the Browns’ plan. Oyefusi reported that Cleveland is expected to add to its quarterback room, with potentially more than one player coming in.

“With Watson’s on-field struggles since coming to Cleveland (his 34.1 Total QBR on the Browns would rank only above Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis’), his latest injury after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in the 2023 season, and only one other quarterback under contract for the next season (2023 fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson), Berry acknowledged that the room would look different in 2025.

“The team was already likely to bring in multiple quarterbacks either in free agency or through the draft, and that remains unchanged. The Browns are in prime position to take a quarterback with the second pick, but Berry noted the value of the spot is to either take a blue-chip prospect or trade back and accumulate additional picks,” Oyefusi wrote on January 10.

Why the Browns Shouldn’t Draft McMillan

McMillan is a very good player, with some considering him the top wide receiver prospect in this draft class. He had 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

The Cleveland Browns could use him, but the issue with taking him at No. 2 is that he could be available at a later pick. It’d be questionable if the Browns were to draft McMillan and pass up on Hunter or a quarterback.

What would be even more questionable is not trading back and getting assets along the way if they drafted him.