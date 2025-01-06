Browns Predicted to Select Heisman Winner in NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns potentially put themselves in a position to draft Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL draft with the No. 2 pick. Hunter is considered the top prospect in the 2025 draft class, but if the Tennessee Titans have their eyes set on a quarterback with the No. 1 pick, he’ll fall right in the Browns lap.

Now, the Browns might decide to look elsewhere and draft a quarterback themselves. That decision is now tougher than it was when they had the No. 3 pick, but it’s something the front office has to consider.

There’s a lot the Browns have to factor. Hunter has a chance to be an All-Pro level player on both sides of the football, and while drafting a quarterback is enticing, he could truly be a franchise-changing guy.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today believes the Browns won’t pass up on that, predicting them to draft him at No. 2.

“This could end up as the defining pick of the draft, as Cleveland will have to consider how eager it is to make a splashy move at quarterback with the Deshaun Watson uncertainty hanging over the franchise for at least another year. But this roster isn’t particularly well-equipped to serve a rookie signal-caller, and it would be hard to go wrong with the Heisman Trophy winner, who’s considered by many to be the premier talent of this class.

“Questions about how Hunter will be utilized at the next level are likely to amplify over the coming months, with much of the early feedback indicating teams could prefer the two-way star at cornerback. In whatever capacity the Browns would care to use him, Hunter would surely make significant mark,” Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote on January 5.