Browns Urged to Reunite With Former Season Saving QB Amid Watson Injury

The Cleveland Browns will be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson after tests confirmed on October 21 that he suffered a torn Achilles during their Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

After struggling immensely, the Browns and Watson have a lot to fix in the future if they want to compete. In the short term, they’d have to play excellent football from here on out to make the playoffs.

They put together an impressive run with Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback last season to make the playoffs, but at 1-6, the odds are against them. Nonetheless, they could be interested in reuniting with Flacco, and Teddy Ricketson of the Sporting News urged them to do just that.

“Who doesn’t love a reunion? Flacco’s career resurgence with Cleveland at the end of 2023 led him to decide to push his retirement from the sport back. Flacco wanted to stay with the Browns, but they brought Winston in as a free agent,” Ricketson wrote on October 20. “Flacco then signed with the Colts to back up the oft-injured Anthony Richardson on a one-year, $8.7 million contract.

“Flacco has looked better than Richardson when filling in for the starter this season, but Indy continues going back to the second-year, dual-threat quarterback. It isn’t a likely move, but if Indianapolis is just going to have Flacco as a safety net, Cleveland could trade a late-round pick for Flacco assuming the Colts are willing to trade him. It might not be a likely move, but it would be a fun reunion.”

‘Obvious’ Why Browns Didn’t Re-Sign Flacco

When Watson went down with season-ending shoulder surgery in 2023, the Cleveland Browns turned to Flacco and he played better than anyone could’ve expected.

The Browns understood the importance of having a competent backup quarterback, but instead of re-signing him, they let him walk to the Indianapolis Colts to keep Watson happy.

Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal wrote that “it’s pretty obvious” why the Browns didn’t re-sign Flacco, highlighting at them trying to keep Watson happy.

“However, the Browns defied logic by letting Flacco walk in free agency, and he signed with the Indianapolis Colts in March. Although the Browns have never publicly admitted this, it’s pretty obvious why they didn’t retain Flacco,” Ulrich wrote on October 20. “The franchise went all in with Watson and didn’t want him looking over his surgically repaired throwing shoulder because of Flacco’s presence.

“The thought of Browns fans clamoring for Flacco to supplant Watson, 29, could not have been appealing to the organization’s bigwigs. The thought of players in the Browns locker room favoring Flacco could have given executives in the front office chills.”

Flacco Loved Playing in Cleveland

When the Cleveland Browns were eliminated in the playoffs by the Houston Texans last season, Flacco had nothing but great things to say about the organization.

“I think I was so fortunate to become a part of this team,” Flacco then said, according to the team. “It’s a special group. And I know a lot of people can say that, but it really is. To be given a chance to do this with those guys, I’m super grateful for it.”

Those comments should’ve been all the Browns needed to re-sign him, but instead, they find themselves in a worse position than when Watson went down last campaign.

The Indianapolis Colts are 4-3, and Flacco has played well in his three games. He’s posted 716 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception, the type of production the Browns could use.

Unfortunately, the Browns trading for him might be far-fetched, and their offseason decision will continue to be under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.