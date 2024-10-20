Deshaun Watson’s GF Drops 3-Word Message After Season-Ending Injury

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is done for the season after suffering an Achilles injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 20.

Some ugliness ensued, as several Browns fans cheered while the team’s training staff carted Watson off of the field and into the locker room. However, Watson was the beneficiary of a good deal of support from his teammates following the game, as well as from his girlfriend Jilly Anais.

Anais took to Instagram following the events, posting a photo of herself and Watson kissing on the field at Browns stadium.

“His #1 fan ❤️🤞,” Anais captioned the photo.

Watson finished the day 15-of-17 passing for 128 yards. Both Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston played in relief of Watson, and one of the two is likely to start next weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.

The author will update this post.