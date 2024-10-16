Trade Proposal Sends Broncos’ $30 Million DT to Super Bowl Contender

The Denver Broncos have scrapped their way to a surprising .500 record 6 weeks into the 2024 regular season and have done so in large part because of a stout defense that’s been among the best in the NFL so far.

That doesn’t mean there still couldn’t be changes on that side of the ball.

CBS Sports NFL reporter Tyler Sullivan put Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones among his trade targets for Super Bowl contenders ahead of the November 5 trade deadline, proposing the Broncos move Jones back to the San Francisco 49ers — the team he played his first 5 seasons with.

“Jones was with the 49ers from 2017 to 2021 before departing for Denver as a free agent in 2022,” Sullivan wrote. “While the Broncos have been spunky at times this season, if they were looking to move off of Jones, a free agent after this season, to recoup assets, a reunion with San Francisco makes sense to solidify the defensive line.”

The Broncos have 3 games left before the November 5 NFL trade deadline — at the New Orleans Saints (October 17), home against the Carolina Panthers (October 27) and at the AFC favorite Baltimore Ravens (November 3).

It’s a stretch that will likely determine if a player like Jones would be available via trade — most likely in return for a draft pick — or he would stay put.

Jones in Final Season of 3-year, $30 Million Contract

Jones ascendence to a highly-paid defensive tackle came from humble beginnings. He was a sixth round pick (No. 198 overall) in the 2017 NFL draft after starring at East Mississippi Community College then starting 15 games at Ole Miss over 2 seasons.

“Jones has a freaky combination of power and athleticism that isn’t seen all that often,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote about Jones in his pre-draft profile. “While his playing style is reminiscent of Grady Jarrett’s, keep in mind that he’s a bigger player. Despite his impressive play attributes, Jones failed to generate the production that his flashes on tape would indicate he’s capable of. If a coach can unlock more consistency, Jones has a chance to flourish as a one-gapping nose with three-down ability.”

With the 49ers, Jones was a key rotational player on the defensive line his first 2 seasons before becoming a full-time starter in 2019 — the same year the 49ers won an NFC Championship. He had a career-best year in 2021 with 56 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 10 QB hits and started all 17 games.

His play that season turned into a career payday with the Broncos, who signed him to a 3-year, $30 million free agent contract in March 2022.

Broncos Don’t Draft Interior DL Very Often

Because of scheme — or preference — the Broncos haven’t drafted interior defensive linemen very often.

In the last decade, the Broncos have only drafted a pure interior defensive lineman 3 times and haven’t picked a defensive tackle since they selected Arkansas’ McTelvin Agim in the third round (No. 95 overall) of the 2020 NFL draft. His tenure with the Broncos only lasted 18 games before he was released in 2022.

Going even deeper, the Broncos haven’t had an interior defensive lineman named first team NFL All-Pro since Trevor Pryce in 1999.