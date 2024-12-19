Report: Jets Nixed Trade for Broncos WR Over Low ‘Madden NFL’ Rating

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in 2023.

In the realm of the dumbest and weirdest things that have ever happened in the history of NFL trades (and non-trades), this one has to be right up there.

In a report from The Athletic’s Mike Silver, Diana Russini and Zack Rosenblatt on the disfunction within the New York Jets organization under owner Woody Johnson, one portion detailed how Johnson nixed a trade between the Denver Broncos and the Jets for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy over Jeudy’s low rating in the most recent edition of the “Madden NFL” video game franchise.

From The Athletic: “… (Joe) Douglas and his Broncos counterpart, George Paton, were deep in negotiations for a trade that would have sent Jeudy to the Jets and given future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers another potential playmaker. The Broncos felt a deal was near. Then, abruptly, it all fell apart. In Denver’s executive offices, they couldn’t believe the reason why. Douglas told the Broncos that Johnson didn’t want to make the trade because the owner felt Jeudy’s player rating in ‘Madden NFL,’ the popular video game, wasn’t high enough, according to multiple league sources. The Broncos ultimately traded the receiver to the Cleveland Browns. Last Sunday, Jeudy crossed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the first time in his career.”

Jeudy was a first round pick (No. 15 overall) by the Broncos out of Alabama in the 2020 NFL draft and played 4 seasons for the Broncos, with his best season in Denver coming in 2022 with 67 receptions for 972 yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Broncos eventually traded Jeudy to the Browns in March 2024 in exchange for a 2024 fifth round pick and 2024 sixth round pick, both of which they eventually traded. Within days of the trade, the Browns signed Jeudy to a 3-year, $52.5 million contract extension.

In Jeudy’s return to Denver in Week 13, he set an NFL single-game record for most receiving yards against a former team with 9 receptions for 235 yards and 1 touchdown — a game the Broncos won 41-32.

Jets Have Longest Postseason Drought in Pro Sports

The Jets are 4-10 and have the longest current postseason drought in North American pro sports, which sits at 14 seasons after falling flat in 2024.

The Jets not only fired Douglas, their general manager, but also fired head coach Robert Saleh just 5 games into the season. The Athletic’s article makes it clear that at the heart of the Jets’ problems is Johnson, who purchased the team for $635 million in 2000.

In August 2024, Forbes valued the Jets franchise at $6.9 billion.

From The Athletic: “Another offseason of turnover awaits, and at the root of the franchise’s problems is Johnson, who was characterized as an over-involved, impulsive owner in conversations with more than 20 people in and around the Jets organization — current and former players, coaches and team executives — who were granted anonymity in order to speak openly without fear of reprisal.”

Jets, Broncos Moved On and Did Another Trade

While the Jets and Broncos didn’t make the Jeudy trade, they did get together for another deal. In April 2024, the Jets traded quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, to the Broncos along with a 2024 seventh round pick in exchange for a 2024 sixth round pick.