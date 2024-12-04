Broncos Former First Round Pick, $52 Million WR Roasted for IG Post After Loss

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

If you’re looking to get to the bottom of exactly why Jerry Jeudy has never been a winner in the NFL and why the Denver Broncos decided to part ways with the talented wide receiver after 4 seasons when they traded him to the Cleveland Browns in March 2024, it’s probably not fair to say the answer lies in a single Instagram post.

But, if you’re trying to boil things down to the simplest, most basic understanding of things … the answer probably lies in a single Instagram post.

Jeudy took to his official Instagram account on December 3 to give himself a major pat on the back after setting an NFL record one night earlier with the most receiving yards against a former team when he had 13 receptions for 235 yards and 1 touchdown in a 41-32 loss to the Broncos on Monday Night Football.

“They doubted the comeback, so I made it unforgettable,” Jeudy wrote, followed by a “100” emoji and a series of slides that included pictures and videos of Jeudy making plays and walking into the stadium before the game. That included a screenshot of the MNF graphic showing he broke the record of 213 yards Hall of Famer Terrell Owens set while playing for the Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers in 2008.

IG Users React Unkindly to Jeudy’s Post

As can be expected, fellow Instagram users were less than thrilled to see Jeudy singling himself out for his great play following a loss. The Browns’ record dropped to 3-9 and they are currently in last place in the AFC North with just a 1 percent chance of making the playoffs

“Denver didn’t doubt your comeback,” wrote one user. “We didn’t give a (expletive). You were dropping passes all the (time) so management got rid of you not the fans. You were classless last night. Now celebrate that L.”

“3-9. Stay humble my boy,” wrote one user.

“Proved to us he’s still only about himself,” another user wrote. “Don’t forget to add a screenshot of the score.”

Broncos Picked Jeudy Over Jefferson, Lamb

When the Broncos finally cut bait with Jeudy and traded him to the Browns in exchange for a 2024 fifth round pick and 2025 sixth round pick, it was following 4 frustrating seasons after they selected Jeudy out of Alabama with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

While Jeudy has been playing what seems like the best football of his career in Cleveland and was rewarded with a 3-year, $52.5 million contract extension 1 week after the trade, his true legacy might be tied to the 2 receivers picked after him.

Jeudy was the second receiver taken in 2020 following Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs, who was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 12 overall and is now out of the league and serving a 3-10 year sentence for vehicular manslaughter in Nevada.

The next 2 receivers taken after Ruggs and Judy have proven to be generational talents and are both already multiple time NFL All-Pros — Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (No. 17 overall) and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (No. 22 overall).

Before the 2024 season, Jefferson and Lamb also became the 2 highest paid wide receivers in NFL history; Jefferson signed a 4-year, $140 million contract extension with $110 million guaranteed and Lamb signed a 4-year, $136 million contract extension with $100 million guaranteed.