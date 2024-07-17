Broncos’ Rising Star ‘Breaks The Bank’ With $80 Million Contract: Report

The Denver Broncos took care of an important piece of business on the cusp of training camp.

While much of the offseason has been about cap management in light of the decision to cut Russell Wilson brought with it an $85 million dead cap hit ($53 million in 2024), their latest move involved new money.

“The Belly breaks the bank,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on July 16. “The #Broncos and standout G Quinn Meinerz have agreed to terms on a massive 4-year, $80M deal, per me and @MikeGarafolo, making him one of the highest paid guards in the NFL. The extension includes $45M guaranteed.

“At last, the Belly can breathe.”

The Broncos selected Meinerz with the No. 98 overall pick of the 2021 draft. The guard was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2023.

He is now the fourth highest-paid guard in the NFL in terms of annual salary, per The 33rd Team.

The #Broncos Quinn Meinerz might be the Best Right Guard in the NFL, the guy's tape is nasty: pic.twitter.com/s5BJ1bon4k — The Football Scout (@NFLTrenchBattle) July 4, 2024

This deal had been in the works.

“Football insiders know his mix of power and athleticism makes him one of the league’s most impressive interior blockers,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote on July 16.

“Broncos general manager George Paton, contract guru Rich Hurtado and Meinerz’ agent Ron Slavin started working on a new contract about a month ago, according to a source, Meinerz was considered a priority because he was entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2024.”

The deal also points to a strong connection between the coaching staff and the front office.

Quinn Meinerz’s Contract ‘Represents a Melding’ of Philosophies for Broncos’ Brass

“[Broncos head coach] Sean Payton and George Paton obviously have differing football backgrounds, but the Meinerz extension represents a melding of one aspect of their philosophies,” The Athletic’s Nicks Kosmider posted on X on July 16. “Payton has always invested heavily on O-line personnel (draft and FA $), especially on the interior.”

The Broncos return four of five starting linemen from 2023: their starting tackles and guards.

“Paton identified building a strong interior as a first order of business when he became Broncos GM when he took Meinerz in the third round,” Kosmider said in a follow-up post on X. “Both have a similar vision as to what Meinerz means to an offense.”

Meinerz was third in snaps but finished with the highest grade among the Broncos returning starting linemen from Pro Football Focus in 2023.

He figures to be even more important to the Broncos’ offense.

Former starting center Lloyd Cushenberry signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. Recent draft picks Alex Forsyth and Luke Wattenberg and free agent signing Sam Mustipher are vying to replace Cushenberry.

Meinerz and left guard Ben Powers offer stability at a crucial time for the Broncos with a new era at quarterback.

OL Play Critical for Broncos With Inexperienced QB Group

Payton’s offense is designed to get the ball out quickly. The Broncos also ranked fourth in run blocking and fifth in pass blocking in 2023, per PFF. They must repeat that performance with one of three inexperienced quarterbacks under center in 2024.

Former New York Jets QB Zach Wilson has the most playing experience. But he was third in the pecking order in OTAs by all accounts.

Jarrett Stidham has started four games in four seasons. He is 1-4 in those games.

Wilson is 12-21 in his three seasons and Bo Nix – the No. 12 overall pick of the 2024 draft – is a rookie but one who has nearly as many starts in college (61) as Wilson does in the NFL and as a collegian combined (63).