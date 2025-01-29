Hi, Subscriber

Aaron Glenn Fires Hated Jets Coach, Will Replace Immediately

Keith Carter, Jets
Getty
Former New York Jets OL coach Keith Carter reacting in the middle of an NFL game.

Aaron Glenn has made his first firing since taking over as the head coach of the New York Jets.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz shared on social media that the green and white have “parted ways” with offensive line coach Keith Carter. Schultz added that Glenn “will make a new hire there.”

Carter served as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He served in that role for two seasons in 2023 and 2024.

Carter Rubbed a Lot of Players the Wrong Way

When the Jets hired Carter, I spoke with my Tennessee Titans source Mike Herndon who covers the team.

He warned me about Carter’s militaristic style and said that there was a lot of friction with players over his methods.

Before joining the Jets, Carter served as the O-Line coach with the Titans from 2018 through 2022.

“When Keith first got there, the way he came in and the way he was trying to act towards everybody, like very disrespectful… very authoritative, but in a very like dictatorship-type of way,” former Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan said via Mike Moraitis.

Several Jets players have previously weighed in on the Carter situation with the Jets.

Brandyn Pokrass of Jets X-Factor revealed that under a Lewan social media post, Mekhi Becton agreed with Lewan’s criticisms of Carter responding, “ain’t nothing BUT FACTS.” Becton would later delete that comment.

Jets running back Breece Hall quote-tweeted a Carter post on social media with five laughing emojis, per Pokrass. Hall also later deleted his comments.

Longtime NFL fullback Patrick DiMarco played for Carter when he was with the Atlanta Falcons. He replied to the viral Lewan post with, “Keith Carter was nobody’s favorite coach and I can say that with a lot of confidence.”

Social Media Erupts After Carter Firing

“LETS GOOOOOOOOOO 🤣,” Jets Media responded.

“The 0.1% chance he could’ve stayed was stressing me out. Thank you @nyjets,” Jets X-Factor film analyst Joe Blewett said.

“I never like to cheer for somebody losing their job, so I’ll simply say I didn’t think Carter did particularly well with #Jets & wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Scott Mason of Play Like a Jet said.

“Absolute disaster of a hire,” Jets analyst David Wyatt-Hupton responded on social media.

The easy part is over, Carter wasn’t very good, and the Jets moved on from him. However, the much more difficult task will be finding someone to replace him.

“I’d argue the new OL coach hire is one of the more important decisions Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey will make,” NFL Insider Jordan Schultz added.

