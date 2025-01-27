Jets HC Aaron Glenn Fires off Message to Aaron Rodgers Amid Rumors

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was officially introduced on Monday, January 27.

Glenn had an immediate message for Aaron Rodgers.

“This thing is not about Aaron Rodgers. It’s about the roster,” Glenn told the media via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

“Said they will evaluate everyone the same way. No one player is more important than any other player,” Rosenblatt shared on social media.

Jets Talk Potential Timeline For Rodgers Decision

Jets general manager Darren Mougey refused to give a timeline on a potential Jets-Rodgers decision.

“I’ll say this about Aaron first and foremost, I’ve got the most respect for Aaron Rodgers and what he has done in this league as a player. One of the greatest of all time to play the position [and] one of the greatest players of all time. So I know Aaron has his process in the offseason that he goes through, we have ours, but that day is going to come I don’t have a timeline on it but I look forward to it,” Mougey said via SNY.

Glenn and Rodgers have already had “text” conversations. Glenn didn’t have an answer when asked about the timeline for a Rodgers decision.

“I can’t tell you how long that process will be but the thing is we’re going to make sure we get the right answer. We are not going to rush to this answer, we are going to get the right answer,” Glenn said.

That seems contradictory to the report that we heard over the weekend from NFL on FOX Insider Jay Glazer.

Glenn told Jay Glazer: “I plan to go meet with Aaron Rodgers & will definitely come up with a decision much sooner than later. I don’t wanna drag this out.”

Time is of The Essence For Jets

Glenn is right, regardless of time, the team needs to make the right decision on Rodgers.

However, time is definitely a factor.

The 2025 new league year is Wednesday, March 12. March 10 through the 12 is the legal tampering window ahead of free agency.

If the Jets don’t have Rodgers they are going to have to come up with alternative options at the QB position.

Speaking of free agency, Rodgers has said during appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he doesn’t want to hold the Jets up with this decision.

It’s hard to get a read from Glenn and Mougey about which direction they’re leaning. They talked a lot about winning and you’d think that would foreshadow a Rodgers return. However, there have been other comments from them about no one being above the team and setting a tone about a new era.

Much to be decided over the coming weeks about the immediate direction of the Jets franchise.