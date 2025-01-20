Hi, Subscriber

Insider Makes Massive Aaron Glenn-Jets Announcement

The first finalist for the New York Jets head coaching vacancy has been revealed.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared on social media that Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn “is set for an in-person, second interview with the Jets.”

“Glenn will have options and electing to do his first visit to the team that drafted him, where he was an All-Pro, is significant,” Rapoport added.

Glenn is The Jets’ First Head Coaching Finalist

The green and white have interviewed 16 candidates for its head coaching vacancy. Glenn is the first of those candidates to do a second interview with the team.

Over the weekend, the Lions were eliminated from the playoffs by the Washington Commanders.

That surprising result “sped up the entire cycle” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter explained on Sunday, January 19.

With the Lions out of the postseason, Glenn can be hired “as early as this week”, Schefter added.

“An important moment for the Jets and potential tipping point for the coaching searches around the league,” Rapoport said.

Plot Twist in The Jets HC/GM Search

At the time of publication, the Jets haven’t announced who the finalists are for their general manager search.

Typically teams who have openings at both spots hire a GM first. However, there is a chance that the Jets do something different.

“I think the Lions loss last night changed the thinking for me at least. I haven’t talked to the Jets about it at all but now are the Aaron Glenn sweepstakes going to heat up quickly? Is someone going to make a move on him quickly,” Brian Costello of the New York Post told ESPN radio host Jake Asman on “The Jake Asman Show” on Sunday, January 19.

“Could the head coach be hired before the GM? I kind of thought the GM would be hired this week. The GM would then be on the coaching interviews, I thought the GM might have even been in place by now, honestly. I thought this was kind of the time where the GM could be hired and then sit in on the coaching interviews, but that hasn’t happened. It feels like these two tracks are kind of moving together parallel in time.”

“I do think there’s a chance here that the coach could be hired at the same time as the GM or maybe even before the GM,” Costello told Jake Asman.

