Insiders Leak out Rumors on Aaron Glenn’s Jets Staff

Rumors about Aaron Glenn’s potential staff with the New York Jets are rampant.

NFL Insider Benjamin Allbright told me on “Boy Green Meets Wudi” that he “firmly” believes that legendary coach Mike Westhoff will not be returning to the sidelines as a full-time coach.

However, he left the door open for a possible part-time consultant role.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Westhoff seemingly confirmed that when speaking to Don La Greca during a break at the 880AM ESPN New York radio studios saying, “he is not coaching again, but helping out Aaron Glenn with potential hires and will volunteer his services to work with the Jets during training camp.”

Westhoff stepped away from his role with the Denver Broncos as an assistant head coach due to medical issues in November of this past year.

Out With Some of the Old and in With the New?

While the majority of the old Jets staff will be exiting stage left – that won’t be the case for everyone.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic shared that, “Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton and cornerbacks coach Tony Oden are also both under consideration for roles on Glenn’s staff, according to sources.”

Another coach who has been around the block with the Jets is special teams coordinator Brant Boyer. He has been with the team since 2016 and has enjoyed stints with Todd Bowles, Adam Gase, and Robert Saleh most recently.

Rosenblatt said he is “well-liked in the building”  and is a potential candidate to return for the gig. However the green and white will have competition for his services

The San Francisco 49ers interviewed him this week for their STC vacancy. Matt Barrows of The Athletic said on social media, “Some think he’s the lead candidate for SF.”

Speaking of lead candidates, Rosenblatt said Denver Broncos assistant special teams coordinator Chris Banjo “is considered a top candidate” for the Jets job.

Another name to keep an eye out for this role is former New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi.

“Darren Rizzi, who was the special teams coordinator in New Orleans for a couple [of]  seasons while Glenn was there. Rizzi, the Saints’ interim head coach after Dennis Allen was fired this season, impressed Jets brass when he interviewed for the head-coaching job,” Rosenblatt revealed.

Details on The Potential Offensive & Defensive Coordiators

Connor Hughes of SNY revealed that veteran coach Steve Wilks is expected to take the DC gig under Glenn with the Jets.

However, the most important hire is at offensive coordinator.

NFL Insider Benjamin Allbright told me on “Boy Green Meets Wudi” that Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Nick Caley is considered the favorite to be the next Jets OC.

Hughes confirmed that Caley is Glenn’s top target for that vacancy.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

