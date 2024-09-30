Aaron Rodgers Shares Injury Update After Getting Sacked 5 Times

The New York Jets fell to .500 after a deflating 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos.

After the game, Aaron Rodgers had a simple two-word response to the defeat, “definitely frustrating.”

The Jets were penalized 13 times for 90 yards. They didn’t score a touchdown. They couldn’t run the ball consistently. Worst of all they didn’t protect Rodgers.

He was sacked five times, hit 14 times, and pressured 22 times, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

“Yeah, I got some stuff with both legs. So I’ll get in the hot tub in a little bit,” Rodgers said after getting beat up in Week 4 by the Broncos.

Rodgers Survived This One, but He Might Not the Next One

Play

The Jets entered the game as a halfway decent pass protection unit, but that all went out the window in Week 4.

Rodgers got beat up. He got sacked, he got hit, he got roughed up, he got slammed, and he came up several times grimacing in pain.

Head coach Robert Saleh said after the game, “I don’t [when asked if he has an update on Rodgers’ status], he’s fine. Probably just a little wear-and-tear from the football game.”

Rodgers seems to have escaped with no major injuries, but who knows if he will next time. Rodgers, 40, will turn 41 before the end of the 2024 season.

If the Jets are going to have a chance this season they need to keep their elder statesman upright. He took far too many hits in this contest and other teams are going to try to do the same thing.

“The first play I probably should have thrown it to Allen [Lazard] on the right. All of the other [sacks], we either had a protection called that we thought was good enough to pick it up or we’d get the ball out,” Rodgers said after the game on Sunday, September 29. “Yeah, I think we were kind of killing ourselves. I can’t say that I had a spectacular game, I missed some throws, the weather sucked, but so did some of my throws. We had some chances but way too many mental mistakes, too many poor throws, and we just missed some easy stuff. Some protection stuff that should have been easy, some route adjustment stuff that should have been easy. I don’t know our focus just wasn’t as sharp as it had been through the first three weeks.”

Rodgers Takes Full Accountability for the Loss

Jets fans thought those days were over. For years when Zach Wilson operated the offense they held the team back from winning games. The defense would put on spectacular performances and most of the time it wasn’t enough to win games because the offense couldn’t do enough.

The moment the Jets traded for a four-time NFL MVP at the quarterback position, most assumed the crappy offensive days were in the past, but in the wise words of Lee Corso not so fast my friends.

“When your defense holds them to 10, you gotta win the game 100% of the time. So that’s on the offense, that’s on me, not good enough,” Rodgers said.

This was a pathetic loss at home. This loss shows the Jets can lose to anyone. It should also be noted that the season isn’t over. We are only four weeks through the season and the Jets are 2-2.

However, the intensity is about to pick up significantly. We will quickly find out if the Jets are ready.

In Week 5 they travel to London to play the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. They will host the first-place Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football the following week. After that the Jets will travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers.