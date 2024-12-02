Jets Make Final Decision on Aaron Rodgers for Dolphins Game

The New York Jets will not make a quarterback change ahead of the Week 14 Miami Dolphins contest.

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich announced during his media availability on Monday, December 2 that they will stick with Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback.

Ulbrich Explains Decision to Stick by Rodgers as Jets QB1

After the 26-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Ulbrich didn’t rule out a potential quarterback change.

However, a day later, Ulbrich said “he’s our quarterback” according to Connor Hughes of SNY when asked if this quarterback discussion will become a week-to-week item.

Rodgers struggled against the Seahawks completing only 54% of his passes and averaged a measly 4.7 passing yards per attempt. He has had three straight games with fewer than 200 yards passing.

When asked about Rodgers’ struggles statistically, Ulbrich pointed at his quarterback’s injuries as a factor, per Hughes.

Ulbrich reiterated that Rodgers gives the Jets their best chance to win, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

