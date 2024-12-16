Aaron Rodgers Seen in ‘Psychedelic Stupor’ in New Netflix Documentary

Aaron Rodgers.

A new Netflix documentary shows New York Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a “psychedelic” stupor, according to The New York Post.

However, the trailer makes it clear that Rodgers is focused on building character and overcoming injury.

According to The Post, the documentary, called “Aaron Rodgers: Enigma,” shows the QB discussing “how he overcame his perfectionism and discomfort with religious faith of his upbringing” by going on “ayahuasca retreats.”

According to BBC, ayahuasca “also known as yagé, is a mixture of two plants – the ayahuasca vine (Banisteriopsis caapi) and a shrub called chacruna (Psychotria viridis), which contains the hallucinogen dimethyltryptamine (DMT).”

The documentary shows footage from one of those retreats, which occurred in Costa Rica last year, and included Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer, the Post reported.

The trailer for the documentary reads, “Follow NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he rebounds from his Achilles injury in this sports series chronicling the defining and controversial moments of his life and career.” The documentary streams starting December 17.

Aaron Rodgers Says in the Documentary That He Was Trying to ‘Take a Leap of Faith,’ the Report Says

“It’s the hardest medicine possible that I’ve tried,” Rodgers said in the documentary, according to The Post. “It’s a deeply intense spiritual journey.”

According to The Post, Rodgers went on the retreat as he sought to heal from an Achilles injury.

He says in the documentary that he was trying to “let go” and “take a leap of faith” and was focused on “deep healing on the self, the ego and past trauma,” The Post reported.

“You have to go to some deep places in the shadow of your own self,” Rodgers said, according to The Post, which reported that the documentary shows “a number of the rituals.”

Aaron Rodgers Says in the Documentary’s Trailer That It Shows People ‘Behind the Curtain’

The trailer shows Rodgers in various spiritual settings and poses as well as on the football field.

“I live between two worlds of the extroverted and an introverted lover of silence,’ Rodgers says in a clip from the documentary. “I’m trying to beat back Father Time and the expectations.”

The trailer says he was accused of conspiracy theories and contains a number of criticisms that have been leveled at Rodgers over the years. Although it’s not clear from the trailer what he was referring to, he does say at one point in it that he was losing friendships, family. It was heartbreaking.”

“I’m coming back to do it all,” he pledges in the documentary.

“People are getting to see behind the curtain,” he says.

“Once I started my spiritual journey everything shifted. The metamorphosis is happening,” Rodgers says in the trailer, which also shows scenes of him dealing with his injury, including in a doctor’s office.

“I’m trying to find what a new edge is. There’s football legacy and there’s character legacy,” says Rodgers.

The documentary also shows Rodgers discussing whether he would ever want to enter politics with RFK Jr.