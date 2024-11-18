Aaron Rodgers Questions Team After Jets Last Second Loss to Colts

The New York Jets had Super Bowl aspirations before the season. However, after a 3-8 start to the year, their playoff hopes have died.

After the Jets’ 28-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Aaron Rodgers was incredibly candid with a one-word response about this season.

“Yeah, disappointed. Disappointed,” Rodgers responded.

The Jets had a chance to win the game. They had a 24-22 lead with 2:44 remaining in the game and were facing a fourth and two from the Colts’ 17-yard line.

Gang Green decided to kick a field goal to go up 27-22 instead of going for it on fourth down to either secure a two-score lead or potentially run the clock out.

“If we were a great team, we would have scored seven there,” Rodgers said.

The Colts quickly marched down the field on an eight-play 70-yard drive to score the game-winning touchdown.

The Jets Are Definitely Not a Great Team

Rodgers said if they were a great team they would have punched it into the end zone to win the game. That might be true.

However, if they were truly a great team they wouldn’t have sleptwalked through the first half going down 13-0.

The Jets didn’t have a first down in their first five series. The last time that happened was back in December of 2005 against the New England Patriots, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Gang Green has proven to be an awful football team this year. They started slow, putting themselves in a hole, and that came back to bite them later.

The Jets are 3-8. If the season ended today, they would hold the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, per Tankathon. Gang Green has only one more win than the team that holds the No. 1 overall pick currently in the 2025 NFL draft.

Jets Defense Was Embarrassing Against the Colts

Ahead of Week 11, the Colts made a quarterback change going back to Anthony Richardson.

Heading into the game, Richardson was last in the league in completion percentage (44.4%). He had more interceptions (7) than passing touchdowns (4). Despite all of that, Richardson found the light against the Jets defense.

Richardson threw all over the Jets completing 66% of his passes, throwing for 272 passing yards, and he finished with a 106.5 quarterback rating. He also ran on the Jets adding 32 yards on the ground and rushing for two more scores.

The Jets tackling was markedly better than previous weeks but that is a low bar to set for an NFL franchise. They shouldn’t get a cookie because they tackled better, that is something you expect from an NFL team.

The Jets’ defense had a chance to close out the game. Their offense gave them a five-point lead with under three minutes remaining. This unit has prided itself on being elite in the past and compared itself previously to historic NFL defenses.

The good news is this Jets defense is historic but the bad news is it’s historic for all of the wrong reasons. Quite frankly this Jets team is historic… historically inept.

When you consider expectations before the year, this is the most disappointing Jets season in franchise history.