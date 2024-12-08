Hi, Subscriber

Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Jets Being Eliminated From Playoffs

It has been unofficially over for a while, but it became official after the Week 14 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

For the No. 14 season in a row, the New York Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention. After the team’s 32-26 overtime loss to the Dolphins, Aaron Rodgers shared his take on the blunt reality of the Jets’ season.

“The expectations were high & we didn’t reach them. Not anywhere close. We felt good 3 weeks in,” Rodgers explained on Sunday, December 8. “Since then it’s been a lot of difficult games with opportunities to win. We just didn’t figure out how to win enough games & I didn’t play well enough in some crunch times. That’s why we are sitting here with the record we’ve got.”

 

The Jets Clinch the Most Disappointing Season in Team History

Before the season, ESPN personality Mike Greenberg joined me on my podcast.

During that conversation, he explained to me in vivid detail why he believed the Jets had a chance to win the Super Bowl. He wasn’t the only one who had high hopes.

With another month left to play in the regular season, the Jets won’t even have a ticket to the dance. From Super Bowl expectations to another playoff-less season.

There have been seasons in team history with fewer losses. What there hasn’t been is a team with that much talent underwhelming to a historic level like this.

When those sorts of things happen, heads tend to roll. Several already have before the campaign is even finished with Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas gone, but they won’t be the last ones to pay the iron price.

 

