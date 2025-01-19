Super Bowl QB Rejects Jets Interview Request: Report

The New York Jets will have to look somewhere else for its next head coach in 2025.

Early in the process, the Jets submitted a request to interview San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese for their HC gig. Brian Costello of the New York Post revealed that Griese “declined the request” from the Jets.

Jets Have Explored Multiple Avenues For Next HC

According to the Jets official tracker on their website, they have interviewed 15 candidates for the head coaching role.

Five of those names have offensive backgrounds: Matt Nagy, Mike Locksley, Arthur Smith, Bobby Slowik, and Josh McCown.

Griese would have been the sixth offensive name the Jets spoke with.

Under Woody Johnson’s 25 years of ownership, he has only ever hired one offensive coach, Adam Gase.

Jets fans have grown frustrated over the years with the number of defensive coaches who have led this team. Especially considering the team’s offensive struggles throughout those respective tenures.

Update on Jets’ GM Search

ESPN’s Rich Cimini joined Dan Graca on Saturday, January 18 to provide an update on the Jets’ search for its next general manager.

“I think over the next 48 hours the Jets are going to whittle this very long list of GMs, I think it’s up to 15 interviews. I think they’ll whittle that down to a small number, maybe two or three, bring guys back for a second round of interviews, and then make a choice,” Cimini said on 880AM ESPN New York. “In theory, I think the Jets could have a GM hire in the coming days, like early in the week, maybe middle of the week.”

#JETS GM SEARCH UPDATE! ESPN’s Rich Cimini told @DanGraca that in the next 48 hours the team will cut its GM list from 15 to ‘maybe 2 or 3’ finalists that they’ll bring in for second interviews ‘& then make a choice.’ ‘In theory I think the Jets could have a GM hired in the… pic.twitter.com/Zw91WREdqZ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 18, 2025

This offseason there were only three general manager openings across the NFL. One spot has already been filled when the Tennessee Titans hired former assistant GM for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mike Borgonzi.

Borgonzi is someone who interviewed with the Jets and was considered a strong candidate.

However, Cimini explained that Borgonzi was not considered “the guy” for the Jets in this process.

“You mentioned Borgonzi, he obviously interviewed for the Jets, and I think he was a really good candidate for the Jets. Just from talking to agents and personnel people around the league [he was] considered one of the stronger candidates in the field if not the strongest. I don’t think he was the guy for the Jets. I think they like a few people and we’ll find out who they are when they whittle this down,” Cimini said on 880AM ESPN New York.

The plan is for the Jets to lock in a GM in the coming days and hire that individual. Then whoever that person is will jump into the in-person head coaching interviews next week with the Jets.