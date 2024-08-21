$24 Million Ex-Jets Free Agent Bust Gets Dumped by Eagles: Report

A former New York Jets pass catcher is returning to the free agency streets.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared the news on social media that the Philadelphia Eagles have cut ties with veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah.

The #Eagles released veteran TE C.J. Uzomah. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 21, 2024

The former Auburn product joined the Jets on a three-year deal for $24 million in 2022. Uzomah got released by the green and white in March of this offseason.

Jets Had Hit vs. Miss Success Rate With Overflow of Resources Poured Into TE Position

During that 2022 offseason the Jets dove into the deep end of the pool at the tight end position.

New York invested $45 million in free agency to lure Uzomah and Tyler Conklin to the team. Then a month later, the Jets invested the No. 101 overall pick in the third round to acquire Jeremy Ruckert.

After a decade of not investing resources into the position, the Jets overcorrected that offseason.

There have been hits and misses.

Uzomah dealt with injuries and struggled to produce. He finished with 29 receptions for 290 receiving yards and scored three touchdowns in two seasons with the Jets.

Ruckert has dealt with injuries and depth at the position which have prevented him from popping. In his two seasons, he has recorded 17 catches for 159 receiving yards but hasn’t scored a touchdown.

Both of those can be considered misses or at the very least incomplete for Ruckert’s sake.

However, the Jets got a massive hit with Conklin.

Despite uneven quarterback play during his entire tenure with the Jets, Conklin has continued to produce.

Conklin has appeared in all 34 games over the last two years. During that time he has recorded 119 catches for 1,173 receiving yards with three touchdowns.

Those numbers are good but he has a chance to have another career year in 2024 with Aaron Rodgers at the helm. The timing of Rodgers being back healthy works perfectly for Conklin because this is a contract year.

In theory with everyone healthy, this sets Conklin up to be in a position to have a record-breaking campaign. That would put him in a great spot to get the bag in 2025 from the Jets or someone else.

Mekhi Becton Is Doing Things He Wasn’t Willing to With the Jets

Another former member of the Jets that is on the Eagles is offensive lineman Mekhi Becton.

Becton, 25, was the No. 11 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. He was the first draft selection made by general manager Joe Douglas when he took over the Jets operation.

There were a lot of ups and downs during his tenure with the green and white. One of the low points was when Becton took to social media and tweeted that he is a “left tackle” seemingly combatting the thought that he would be asked to play a different position on the offensive line.

This offseason after his rookie contract expired, Becton signed a one-year deal with the Eagles. He eventually made the transition from tackle to guard in the trenches.

Things didn’t always go swimmingly between Becton and the Jets, but the former Louisville product seems to be maturing at the second pitstop of his NFL career.