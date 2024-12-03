Recently Cut Jets RB Replaces Christian McCaffrey on 49ers

Well, he didn’t last long.

24 hours after the New York Jets cut ties with running back Israel Abanikanda, he has quickly found a new NFL home. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on social media that the San Francisco 49ers claimed the former Pitt product off of waivers.

In a corresponding move to open up a spot on the 53-man roster, the 49ers placed superstar Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve. That puts him on the shelf for a minimum of four weeks. However, his absence could be for the rest of the season according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter who said the team is waiting for additional testing to take place.

Abanikanda Has a Golden Opportunity With the 49ers

The 49ers have been devasted by injuries this season. In Week 13 they lost both their starting running back and their primary backup.

McCaffrey went down with a PCL injury that’ll keep him out for six weeks plus with only five weeks remaining in the 2024 regular season. In addition to that injury, the team also placed veteran Jordan Mason on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. That’ll keep him out of action for at least the next four games.

Due to an array of injury issues, McCaffrey only suited up in four games this season. Mason was tasked with replacing the superstar running back and he did a pretty serviceable job throughout the season.

In 12 games with the 49ers, Mason toted the rock 153 times for 789 rushing yards. Mason averaged 5.2 yards per rush.

With the 49ers top two running backs out of the lineup, the team is scrambling for answers. Abanikanda has officially entered the chat.

Abanikanda, 22, hasn’t suited up in a game this season for the Jets. He instead has been a regular inactive on a week-to-week basis buried on the Jets’ depth chart.

The talented playmaker fell out of favor with the coaching staff and he never seemed to recover. As a rookie, he only had 22 carries for 70 rushing yards and he failed to get into the end zone.

It’s Now or Never for Abanikanda in the NFL

The former fifth-round draft choice has been a relative afterthought at the NFL level through his first season and a half. However, he has a chance to break through with the 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan and quite frankly the entire Shanahan family has a sterling reputation for being able to crank out 1,000-yard rushers with just about anybody in the lineup.

Since 2017, Shanahan has had nine different 100+ yard rushers which is tied for the most in the NFL.

“Former Jets RB Izzy Abanikanda claimed on waivers by the 49ers, which means there’s a 100-yard rushing game in his near future,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on social media.

If Abanikanda can’t get it done with one of the best offensive playcallers in the league, it is fair to wonder if he can ever get it done. While there hasn’t been dynamic production at the NFL level, there sure was in college.

During his three seasons at Pitt, Abanikanda rushed for 2,177 rushing yards, 28 touchdowns, and averaged 5.6 yards per clip.