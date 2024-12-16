Jets Coach Goes off About Davante Adams After Historic Day

The New York Jets beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 32-25 and superstar wide receiver Davante Adams was a big reason why.

After the game, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich delivered a passionate locker room speech about Adams.

“One of [Aaron Rodgers’] touchdowns was the [expletive] 100th for Davante Adams. Hey guys, embrace Davante man. You get an opportunity to play with a [expletive] legend,” Ulbrich told his players.

Adams Delivered in the Clutch for the Jets

The 3-time All-Pro finished the day with nine catches for 198 receiving yards and two touchdowns. That was the second-most receiving yards that Adams has ever had in a game.

Adams didn’t have a reception in the first half. All of that production came in the second half. ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on social media that is the second most yards a player has gotten in the last 45 years after being “blanked in [the] first half.”

More specifically, 135 of the 198 receiving yards came in the last four minutes of the game which according to Cimini is “the most by any player in a game this century.”

“Historic, magical to get his 100th TD today, I feel honored to have seen it and to have been there for it. That was an amazing moment for those two guys. Obviously a lot of ball between them and a lot of touchdowns. So for them to get that is special,” Ulbrich said.

This Performance Should Make the Jets Think Twice This Offseason

This is one of the best wide receiver performances in NFL history. Adams will turn 32 on Christmas Eve and his future is up in the air.

The way his contract is structured, Adams holds all the cards this offseason. He is due to make $35.6 million in base salary over the next two years [2025 and 2026]. However none of that money is guaranteed.

“The Jets will never pay him that kind of money at age 33 and 34. All sides know those numbers will have to be redone. If Adams wants out, he can simply decline any offers to redo the deal and wait until they release him before free agency begins on March 12 (rather than carry that number into the new league year). Adams controls his own path,” NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport explained.

What happens next for the Jets is a total mystery. We don’t know who the head coach or general manager is going to be moving forward. Is Aaron Rodgers coming back? With so much uncertainty it’s hard to predict the future.

Regardless of the answers to any of those questions, the Jets have to try to do everything in their power to retain Adams moving forward. The six-time Pro Bowler proved he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. That in itself is attractive but it also puts another dynamic threat opposite of Garrett Wilson.

Rodgers, Tyrod Taylor, a rookie, or even another veteran quarterback would stand to benefit from playing with those talented playmakers. Adams holds the cards, so the Jets will have to convince him to stay. That should be a top priority for whoever takes over at the top of this organization for 2025 and beyond.