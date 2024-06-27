Blockbuster Jets Trade Proposal Sends $140 Million Superstar to New York

The New York Jets have made some “win-now” moves this offseason, but a blockbuster trade for Davante Adams would be the final piece to trying to go all in for a Super Bowl in 2024.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox came up with some blockbuster three-team trade proposals. They’re biggest move involved the Jets, Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Cleveland Browns.

Here are the full details of that trade.

Jets receive: WR Davante Adams

Raiders receive: Jets 2025 first-round pick, WR Amari Cooper

Browns receive: Jets 2025 third-round pick, OT Tyron Smith

“With only $6 million in effective cap space, New York would have to rework Adams’ contract to pull this one off,” Knox wrote. “However, it’s a deal that would make a level of sense for everyone involved while shaking up the AFC playoff picture.”

A reunion with Aaron Rodgers could help Adams and the Jets rekindle their Super Bowl aspirations.

Does Davante Adams Want to Be Traded?

Despite all of the rumors surrounding Adams, it doesn’t sound like he’s interested in a move.

Adams was traded to the Raiders back in 2022. One of the reasons for the requested move was to reunite with former college quarterback Derek Carr. However, he also wanted to play closer to his family, having grown up on the West Coast.

Now that Carr is gone, there has been continued speculation about Adams’ future in Las Vegas. He’s made it clear that he doesn’t have any intention of requesting another trade, however.

“If I wanted to be gone, I’d be gone by now,” Adams said back in April. “This is where I want to be.”

The financial implications of Adams’ contract would also make it hard for him to be traded, even if he did want to leave. He’s currently in the middle of a five-year, $140 million contract. In order to trade him, a team would need to be willing to take on his $25.3 million cap hit in 2024, which bumps up to $44.1 million in 2025 and 2026.

There’s a lot in the way of an Adams trade getting done. However, if there’s any team that the star receiver could be interested in, it would be the Jets to reunite with his teammate and close friend in Aaron Rodgers.

Do the Jets Need Another Receiver?

Even if an Adams trade sounds enticing, the Jets might have enough talent at receiver.

Garrett Wilson has already established himself as a No. 1 receiver for New York. The former Offensive Rookie of the Year has 187 career catches for over 2,200 yards. While the touchdown numbers aren’t there yet, consistency at the QB position could boost that in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Jets added an established veteran in Mike Williams. He’s recovering from a torn ACL, but is expected to be ready for Week 1. When healthy, he’s proven to be a capable of productive WR2.

General manager Joe Douglas also took a swing on a wideout in the NFL draft. Malachi Corley was a third-round pick out of Western Kentucky for the Jets. He’ll slot right into the slot alongside Wilson and Williams as a YAC threat.

Those three starters should be enough to keep the Jets offense going, provided that everyone stays healthy.