Jets Interested in Adding 5-Year NFL QB to Staff: Report

David Blough, Lions
Getty
Former Detroit Lions QB David Blough warming up ahead of an NFL game.

The New York Jets are looking at an interesting name to potentially add to their coaching staff.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo shared on X previously Twitter, that the Jets have requested to interview Washington Commanders assistant QB coach David Blough. The Jets are interested in talking to Blough about their vacant quarterbacks coach gig, according to Garafolo.

Jets Are Looking at a High Upside Kind of Guy

Blough, 29, is a former NFL quarterback. He spent five years in the league from 2019 through 2023.

This past year was the first of his new coaching career.

Blough crossed over with new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn during their time together with the Detroit Lions. Four of Blough’s five seasons in the league were with Detroit.

During his run in the pros, Blough appeared in nine games and made seven starts. Blough finished with 1,435 passing yards, completed 57% of his passes, and had a six-touchdown to nine-interception ratio.

While his run in the NFL as a player wasn’t particularly noteworthy the start of his coaching career certainly was.

Garafolo said Blough is already “garnering attention only one year into his coaching career.”

Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels thrived in his first season out of LSU. He racked up 3,568 passing yards, threw 25 touchdowns to just nine interceptions, and he completed 69% of his passes.

In addition to his abilities through the air, Daniels also dominated on the ground. He added an additional 891 rushing yards, averaged six yards per carry, and racked up six more touchdowns on the ground.

More Breadcrumbs to Follow in the Jets Coaching Search

NFL Insider Josina Anderson shared on social media that the Jets and Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand has been “involved in substantive discussions for the pending Jets offense coordinator role.”

If that’s true, the Blough interest would make even more sense. Blough crossed over with Engstrand and thus could join his new staff with the Jets if that hire was to come to fruition.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz shared that the Jets will interview veteran defensive mind Steve Wilks on Wednesday, January 29 for their vacant DC role. He has long been considered the favorite to land the gig.

Jets are also interviewing former Tennessee Titans passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Chris Harris for the DC gig, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

