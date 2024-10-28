$21 Million Patriots Starter Bashes Jets QB Aaron Rodgers After Loss

Aaron Rodgers was the butt of jokes following the New York Jets’ 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 8.

Pats defensive lineman Davon Godchaux was asked about Rodgers’ mobility, or lack thereof, after the game and he had plenty to say.

“Yeah I think he is struggling right now,” Godchaux told the media. “Yeah, he definitely don’t look the same. He just don’t look like he can move back there. [Expletive], I can run him down and catch him. He don’t look mobile at all. That was good for us, we know we can get after him and attack him in the passing game too.”

This offseason Godchaux signed a two-year $21 million extension with the Patriots.

This Is Not Where the Jets Wanted to Be…

Play

Last year the Jets quarterback situation was the butt of a lot of jokes.

Rodgers blew out his Achilles which forced the team to turn to former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson. Wilson proved to be one of the biggest quarterback draft busts in NFL history.

Naturally that created plenty of joke opportunities for the rest of the NFL. However, that wasn’t supposed to be the case in 2024 for the Jets with a healthy Rodgers.

While the former California product hasn’t missed a game so far this season, Rodgers is clearly banged up.

Throughout the leadup to Week 8, Rodgers was limited in practice with knee and hamstring issues. Earlier this season he was battling an ankle sprain.

Those injuries have compromised Rodgers’ ability to move around the pocket and to scramble when green grass is in front of him.

Coming out of college, Rodgers ran a 4.71 40-yard dash back in 2005. Godchaux ran a 5.27 40-yard dash back in 2017. Rodgers was 22 years of age when he was drafted, but he’s now 40. Godchaux was 23 when he was drafted, but he’s now 30 years of age.

Godchaux revealed that he can run Rodgers down in 2024. The former LSU product is listed at 330 pounds.

Rodgers Is off to the Worst Start of His NFL Career

It’s unclear who would win in a 40-yard dash between the Patriots big man and the Jets elder statesmen at quarterback. However, what is clear is Rodgers is off to the worst start of his professional career.

Is that age? The Jets play caller? Coming off of a torn Achilles? A slew of mounting injuries taking their toll?

Regardless of the reason, Rodgers is struggling.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed that his six interceptions over a three-game span heading into Week 8 was a “career first.”

Rodgers has seven picks through the first eight games of a 17-game season in 2024. Rodgers has had fewer than seven interceptions in 12 of his 20 seasons.

That is concerning on the surface. However, Cimini explained that six of those seven interceptions have come when Rodgers is under zero pressure which leads the league.

Rodgers has been known as a comeback kid throughout his career but that hasn’t translated this season. Heading into Week 8 Rodgers had a seven-touchdown to six interception ratio when trailing with a 76.2 passer rating, per Cimini.

“In his 16 previous seasons as a starter, his lowest passer rating when trailing was 88.6 (2014),” Cimini said.

The Jets were supposed to have a big plus at the quarterback position this season with a four-time NFL MVP. However, more times than not he has been a net negative, especially considering all of the other issues on the team.