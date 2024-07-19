Jets Projected to Land ‘Wrecking Ball’ Defender

The New York Jets already have one impact defensive lineman, but Deone Walker would be a thrilling prospect to pair with Quinnen Williams for the long-term future.

Brent Sobleski with Bleacher Report named Walker as an option for the Jets in his recent 2025 mock draft. Although he noted a quarterback could be possible, he highlighted Walker as an ideal fit.

“…general manager Joe Douglas can turn his attention to the defensive line, where Javon Kinlaw and Leki Fotu are free agents after this season,” Sobleski wrote. “The 6’6″, 345-pound Deone Walker is a wrecking ball in the middle of the line. The Kentucky defender isn’t just a space-eater; he can collapse the pocket, as evidenced by 7.5 sacks last season.”

Other fits Sobleski mentioned included Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and Ohio State cornerback Denzel burke.

At 345 pounds, Walker would be one of the biggest players in the NFL. It would make him an intriguing addition to such an exciting young defense.

Who Is Deone Walker?

If you haven’t heard of Walker yet, you will this college football season.

Walker was a highly sought-after high school recruit in 2022. He was a 4-star recruit coming out of Cass Tech in Michigan at 6-foot-6 and 350 pounds. His offers included programs like Georgia, Alabama, and Michigan, but he chose to play for the Kentucky Wildcats.

It didn’t take long for Walker to find the field. He was named a freshman All-American in 2022, and has been named a second-team All-SEC selection in both of his college seasons. He already has 17 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and four pass breakups over that span.

There aren’t many players with Walker’s size and explosiveness. However, he’s still a work in progress from a technique standpoint. He has the physical tools to be a first-round pick, but will need to show some improvement in some certain areas in order to hear his name called on the first night of the NFL draft.

Will the Jets Take a Quarterback in 2025?

Aaron Rodgers won’t be playing in the NFL for much longer. Even if he plays a few more seasons, the Jets would be wise to find his long-term successor.

The Jets took a quarterback in the fifth round of this past year’s draft. Jordan Travis was the ACC Player of the Year in 2023, but a devastating leg injury prematurely ended his season. It’s currently unclear when he’ll be ready to play, with the Jets placing him on the active/non-football injury list heading into training camp.

Even when healthy, it’s unclear if Travis will be a worthy successor to Rodgers. He’s a bit undersized at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, and was surrounded by top-tier talent with the Seminoles that made up for some of his deficiencies as a thrower of the football.

The good news for the Jets is that there are QB options in the 2025 draft. They likely won’t be able to take a swing on a top quarterback like Carson Beck. However, there could be an option in the middle of Round 1 that will be an ideal fit for what the Jets are wanting to do offensively in the post-Rodgers era.