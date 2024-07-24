Jets Send ‘Clear’ Message to Haason Reddick About a Potential Trade

The New York Jets and Haason Reddick are involved in a very public contract dispute.

However, that doesn’t mean that their relationship with each other will end anytime soon. Connor Hughes of SNY revealed on social media that, “The Jets are not willing to trade or release Reddick if this persists. They’ve made that clear to him.”

Gang Green acquired Reddick this offseason in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Jets landed Reddick in exchange for a conditional 2026 third-round draft choice. If Reddick appears in at least 67.5% of the snaps and registers a double-digit sack campaign it will become a second-rounder.

Reddick is in the last year of the $45 million contract he originally inked with the Eagles back in 2022. He is scheduled to make $14.25 million for the 2024 campaign.

This Reddick-Jets Situation Could Drag on for a Bit

Reddick didn’t report to Jets training camp with the rest of his teammates on Tuesday, July 23. For each day that he misses, Reddick will be fined a non-waivable $50,000.

Here’s the gist, Reddick wants a contract that properly represents who he is as a dominant pass rusher in the NFL. New York isn’t willing to go to those lengths contractually speaking.

The big sticking point in these discussions is that they are currently nonexistent. Jets reporter Nick Faria of Athlon Sports and the Pro Football Network told me on Wednesday, July 24 on “Boy Green Daily” that the Jets won’t be talking with Reddick until he shows up.

New York doesn’t want to negotiate with a player that isn’t here at camp. Reddick isn’t at camp because he is holding out for more money.

Faria described it to me as a “game of chicken” and we’ll see who blinks first.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.