Agent Abruptly Cuts Haason Reddick Ties, NFL Future in Doubt

The relationship between Haason Reddick and his agent has been severed.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared on social media on Thursday, October 10 that, “CAA has parted ways with New York’s holdout pass rusher Haason Reddick.”

New York Jets reporter Nick Faria of Athlon Sports said, “I think there is a legitimate chance now that Haason Reddick doesn’t play another down of football again. He doesn’t have an agency and has no leverage left. The Jets own his rights, and Reddick’s camp doesn’t seem to understand (or want to) how any of this actually works.”

Social Media Is Set Ablaze by Latest Reddick-Jets Information

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said, “This was always Haason Reddick and his people. No agent would advise him to do what he’s done.”

What has Reddick done?

The Philadelphia Eagles traded Reddick to the Jets in exchange for a conditional 2026 third-round draft choice. If Reddick secured at least 10 sacks and appeared in at least 67.5% of the defensive snaps, that third would become a second-rounder.

He completed the trade by reporting to the Jets facilities, passing his physical, meeting with the in-house and local media, and then leaving the building. Reddick hasn’t been back since April 1.

“That Reddick was dropped by his agency speaks volumes. He seems to be on an island with his stance on this holdout. He has lost nearly $4M in game checks, plus about $5M in fines. Strange,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on X previously Twitter.

In total, he has lost $9 million through the first five weeks of the 2024 season. He is only 29% through the 2024 season, meaning there is another 13 weeks of regular season NFL football left. Reddick was scheduled to make $14.25 million this season before considering any of the money he has lost in fines and game checks.

What was the reason for Reddick’s agency, CAA, abruptly parting ways with the talented pass rusher in the middle of the season?

According to NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo, “His agency has been trying to broker a deal. Reddick has been dug in. The philosophical differences has now led to a parting of ways.”

Another Crazy Plot Twist in This Reddick-Jets Situation

SNY’s Connor Hughes noted the significance of this news coming in on Thursday, October 10.

“The wording of this is critical. CAA parted with Reddick — not the other way around. Was told when Reddick’s holdout began that he made the decision not to report to the Jets himself. It was not advice from his reps,” Hughes revealed.

Interestingly on September 24, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

He was asked about an article from The Athletic that featured opinions of anonymous agents who described the Jets as a team in “complete disarray.”

“I would say the culture is about the opposite of what that article said. I didn’t read the article, but just reading that headline there, it sounds like it was written by Haason Reddick’s agent. Former agent, I guess… possibly,” Rodgers responded.

Holy shit. Rodgers when asked about the “disarray” article: “I would say the culture is about the opposite… Just reading that headline there, it sounds like it was written by Haason Reddick’s agent” https://t.co/PHkaZtF9d6 pic.twitter.com/aX2I8LRBC5 — JR (@JRNYSports) September 24, 2024

That comment raised a lot of eyebrows that perhaps Reddick had gotten rid of his agent and perhaps Rodgers had just broken that news to the world.

It’s unclear what Rodgers potentially knew or didn’t know about that situation, but it has come to fruition with Reddick now agent-less in the middle of a contentious holdout with no end in sight.