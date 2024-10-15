Jets Could Be Punished With Secret Haason Reddick Trade Clause

The New York Jets might have to think twice about dealing Haason Reddick before the NFL trade deadline.

NFL Insider Josina Anderson shared on social media, “I’m told the [Philadelphia] Eagles will get a 2026 2nd-round pick from the Jets if Haason Reddick gets traded to an NFC team, per multiple sources. That’s the other “condition” involved in the trade for Reddick to the Jets.”

This secret clause in the trade had not been previously reported at the time of the trade back in March.

The original trade had the Jets flipping a conditional 2026 third-round draft choice to the Eagles in exchange for Reddick.

The conditions on that pick were originally reported as Reddick having to appear in at least 67.5% of the defensive snaps and he had to record at least 10 sacks in 2024. Now there is another way for the Eagles to upgrade that pick to a second-rounder.

It Looks Like the Jets Have Opened the Trade Doors on Reddick

On Tuesday, October 15 NFL Insider Dianna Russini shared an interesting update about Reddick.

“The Jets have given Haason Reddick and his reps a short window to seek a trade, per sources. His new representation, Drew Rosenhaus, has been reaching out to teams over the last 12 hours to gauge interest,” Russini revealed.

Reddick requested a trade from the Jets back in August amid a squabble over his contract situation. General manager Joe Douglas emphatically came out and said the team wouldn’t be trading him.

However, things have apparently changed on that front.

If the team decides to deal him away they are left with two choices.

Either cut the league in half and limit your market by refusing to trade him to an NFC team so you don’t have to give up a second-round pick.

Or you simply trade him to whatever team gives you the best offer, future pick be damned.

Well That Didn’t Last Long at All…

Reddick’s previous agency, CAA, fired him last week because of his stance on his contract situation and a refusal to return their inquiries.

He found new representation with Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha on Monday, October 14. ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that his agents had a dialogue with the Jets and attended the Week 6 Jets versus Bills Monday Night Football game.

“We look forward to working with the Jets to get this resolved as soon as possible,” Rosenhaus told Schefter. “Haason would like to be a New York Jet for years to come and our goal is to make that happen.”

Fast forward a day later and Reddick went from wanting to be with the Jets for many years to come to some more trade conversations.

So is the ever-evolving world in the NFL.

Clearly there has been a divide between the Jets and Reddick. While the green and white could certainly utilize his services it appears other things are at work.

If the Jets are able to deal Reddick away, they could wash their hands clean of a very weird and strange situation in 2024 that didn’t work out.