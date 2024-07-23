Haason Reddick Rejected Jets Contract Offer, Demands Revealed: Insider

The New York Jets tried to extend pass rusher Haason Reddick months ago, but those advances were rejected.

Connor Hughes of SNY shared on social media that Gang Green offered a new deal to Reddick before the trade from the Philadelphia Eagles. Hughes explained, “It would have been a raise from the $14.5 million he’s [scheduled] to make this year. Reddick declined the offer.”

Reddick wants to be paid “in the realm” of $28 million annually, according to Hughes. That annual salary is what the top flight pass rushers have received on their new deals recently (Nick Bosa, Joshua Hines-Allen, and Brian Burns).

However, the Jets told Reddick before the trade that if he wanted that kind of money they would need to see him “perform first”, Hughes said.

Instead, the Jets were willing to “adjust his current deal” by converting non-guaranteed money to guaranteed money and adding some incentives.

Reddick not only said he was comfortable with that but he also agreed to attend all of the Jets’ offseason programs including OTAs, mandatory minicamp, and training camp in July, per Hughes.

The thought was he’d perform up to snuff early in the year, showing the Jets what he was capable of, which would ultimately lead to an “in-season extension” that we saw the Jets hand out to John Franklin-Myers back in 2021.

Despite that verbal agreement, Reddick skipped the entire offseason program and doesn’t plan to report to training camp until his contract is attended to, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Latest on Reddick and the Jets

Brian Costello of the New York Post shared the stances of both parties with the first training camp practice set to take place on Wednesday, July 24.

“The Jets are open to a short-term solution but Reddick is focused on a long-term extension,” Costello revealed on X previously Twitter. “The Jets want Reddick here before resuming negotiations. They are not interested in negotiating with a player who is holding out.”

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said, “A full-blown extension may be unlikely.” The good news is Rapoport believes “an adjustment” to the final year of Reddick’s deal “would likely result in Reddick showing [up to training camp].”

This Is What the Jets Were Trying to Avoid

Last offseason, the Jets were the talk of the town.

New York traded for a future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. They were selected for “Hard Knocks.” The Jets were everyone’s darling to turn things around and compete for the playoffs and beyond.

Four snaps into the 2024 season everything came crashing down.

“The Jets could use less noise and self-declaration about how this team is built to win a Super Bowl before much of the roster has even played in a game together. Less noise would be better for everyone — but no noise is impossible when Rodgers is your team’s quarterback,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said.

It’s also impossible to avoid noise when one of your best players on the team is involved in a very public holdout from training camp.

It is best for all parties to resolve this as quickly as possible. Reddick doesn’t want to be fined a non-waivable $50,000 a day and the Jets don’t want this story in every headline.