Jets Need to Trade for Young $21 Million QB, Aaron Rodgers Replacement

At the end of the regular season, the New York Jets need to call up the Minnesota Vikings to explore a blockbuster trade.

J.J. McCarthy never got to play in his rookie season due to a torn meniscus injury from the preseason. Former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold got the nod instead and took full advantage of it during the 2024 season.

This offseason the Vikings have to make a decision. Keep Darnold and potentially move on from McCarthy or keep McCarthy and let Darnold walk.

Darnold is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Vikings could let him walk uninhibited, or they could franchise tag him, or they could hand him a record-breaking long-term deal which he seems in line for.

Jets Don’t Have Great Options at The QB Position

If the 2025 NFL draft starts right now, the Jets will hold the No. 8 overall pick in the first round, per Tankathon.

That isn’t a high enough pick to secure one of the top two quarterbacks in April’s class [Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado or Cam Ward out of Miami].

The Jets could turn to free agency but there aren’t many choices there either. Darnold and Pittsburgh Steelers passer Russell Wilson are expected to be the top options available.

It seems unlikely that Darnold would want to return to the Jets after his first experience with the franchise. Things seem to be swell in Pittsburgh, likely resulting in a Wilson re-signing.

There are two types of teams in the NFL: those that have a quarterback and those that don’t.

McCarthy would be a unique opportunity to acquire a young passer still in the meat of his rookie contract at a discount.

The former Michigan product was the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. He is set to enter the second year of his $21.85 million contract in 2025.

McCarthy, 21, has a ton of upside. He got exponentially better in each of his three seasons at Michigan.

McCarthy finished with 6,226 passing yards, a 49 touchdown to 11 interception ratio, and he completed 67.6% of his passes in college.

What is McCarthy’s Trade Value?

That’ll probably be the first question someone asks when this topic is brought up and it’s a complicated answer.

McCarthy showed some promise in the preseason, but outside of that, no one saw anything in his rookie season. He was a first-round pick, but his rookie season was lost due to injury.

Unless someone does something special, it’s like buying a car at a dealership. The moment the car leaves the lot, the price depreciates in value.

I’d call up the Vikings offer a first-round pick swap and ask for their third-round draft choice in 2025. Minnesota currently slots in at pick No. 30 overall and their third-rounder currently slots in at pick No. 97. While the Jets hold the No. 8 overall pick.

According to the NFL draft value chart, the Jets’ pick is worth 1,400 points and the Vikings combination of picks are worth 732 points.

Scouts describe him as a “winner.” During his three seasons at Michigan, McCarthy had a 40-3 record. In his final campaign, the Wolverines won the National Championship with a perfect 15-0 season.

They say wins aren’t a quarterback stat, but McCarthy seems to have that “it factor” that teams covet. You won’t be wowed by the physique, McCarthy stands in at 6-foot-2 and tips the scales at 219 pounds.

“One of the draft’s most efficient quarterbacks operating out of structure,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein said in his combine profile. “Plenty of experience working under center in pro-style passing scheme … Toughness to deliver throws when taking a hit and squeeze out extra yards as runner … Plays with a chip on his shoulder and intensifies focus when needed.”

In a perfect world, Aaron Rodgers sticks around for one more season in 2025. That would allow McCarthy to get fully healthy, he had a second surgery on the injury during the season. Rodgers already said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, December 23 that he’s open to both a pay cut and mentoring a youngster.

“If there was a situation where the new staff came in & wanted me to be there & also wanted to make a pick for the future & pick a quarterback if there was one there that they really liked, then of course … As far as pay cuts, I think I’ve already proven I’m willing to take a pay cut. I’ve made a ton of money,” Rodgers said.