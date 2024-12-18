Jets 30-Year-Old Starter Breaks Collarbone; Out for Season

New York Jets defensive back Jalen Mills reacting after an NFL game.

How many New York Jets starters will be healthy by the end of this season?

That is becoming a very real question after another starter just went down for the year. Interim Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich revealed that starting safety Jalen Mills broke his collarbone in Week 15 and will now miss the rest of the season.

“He will go to IR [injured reserve] unfortunately. It was a break, a slight fracture. It’s an unfortunate loss especially as thin as we are in the safety room,” Ulbrich said.

Mills Became a Standout on Defense for the Jets

The veteran defensive back joined the Jets in late September on the practice squad. A month later he was promoted to the active roster.

This season he appeared in nine games and made eight starts. Mills has registered 44 total tackles, an interception, and six pass deflections.

“It is so rare we all know for a guy to come in midseason and to have that sort of impact. You see guys come in and contribute all the time but for him to become the leader that he did, especially among the backend, was pretty cool to see. I know he has been around a lot and he is experienced but he was a valuable addition and one that we will miss for sure,” Ulbrich added.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said Mills broke his collarbone on his interception versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.

Mills is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. This injury and return timeline complicates his immediate football future.

While he performed quite well with the Jets, a new regime is taking over in 2025, and a roster reset across the board is likely coming next season.

Gang Green Announces a Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Los Angeles Rams Game

Veteran defensive tackle Leki Fotu returned to practice this week. He has only appeared in two games this season due to an array of injury problems.

On Wednesday, December 18 the Jets made three additions to their practice squad. According to a press release from the team, they signed running back Zach Evans, defensive lineman Bradlee Anae, and tight end Neal Johnson.

Evans was the No. 215 overall pick in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2023 NFL draft. Anae has been on the Jets roster before with stints on the team in 2022 and 2023. Johnson, the 6-foot-4 250-pound tight end, went undrafted in 2024. He was briefly with the team in August during training camp.

The week’s first injury report has the Jets dealing with some big issues ahead of Week 16.

Three starters didn’t practice: Michael Carter II (back), Quinnen Williams (hamstring), and Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle).

Five more players were all listed as limited participants: Braelon Allen (back), Isaiah Davis (back), Brandin Echols (shoulder), Morgan Moses (knee), and Quincy Williams (knee).

The most encouraging news was veteran cornerback D.J. Reed being a full participant with his groin injury.

For what it’s worth, Ulbrich said Wednesday’s practice was a walkthrough.