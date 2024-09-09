Jets Sign All-Pro 26-Year-Old Hours Before 49ers Game: Report

The New York Jets are adding some juice to the return game.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on social media that the green and white have signed Kene Nwangwu to the practice squad. Nwangwu was most recently with the Minnesota Vikings from 2021 through 2024.

At the end of August, he didn’t make the Vikings’ final roster. The New Orleans Saints attempted to claim Nwangwu, but he didn’t pass his physical, so they waived him the next day.

Jets Have Another Return Option

Nwangwu, 26, is a dynamic return man. In 2022 he was named a second-team All-Pro as a return specialist with the Vikings.

“Nwangwu has seen action solely as kick returner during his three-year NFL career, but he’s been one of the best returners in the NFL when healthy. After running back two kickoffs for touchdowns as a rookie, Nwangwu had his best season in 2022, when he earned Second-Team All-Pro honors thanks to his 920 kick return yards and one touchdown,” Alex Smith of Yahoo Sports wrote.

As a running back Nwangwu has only touched the ball 33 times during his four-year NFL career. He toted the rock 27 times for 88 rushing yards. Nwangwu also has six career catches for 30 receiving yards. Most of his impact at the NFL level has come on special teams.

The former Iowa State product entered the league as the No. 119 overall pick in the fourth round.

Jets Take Another Shot at a Talented Return Guy

The NFL drastically changed its kickoff rules this offseason. These changes have placed a greater emphasis on having elite returners because they can prove to be the difference.

Likely because of that earlier this offseason the Jets took a chance on another former All-Pro returner in Tarik Cohen. Things looked good during the spring and training camp with Cohen “getting his juice back.”

However randomly in the middle of training camp, Cohen surprisingly retired, ending his NFL comeback bid.

New York didn’t immediately rush out to go get another guy. Instead they just turned to in-house options and operated with those players over the last couple of weeks.

This Nwangwu addition is a low-risk versus high-reward type of move. If he doesn’t have the same juice, the green and white can move on. However, if Nwangwu shows some chutzpah he could be a legitimate option for the team to consider in the return game during the 2024 season.

With him only being signed hours before the Jets will take the field against the San Francisco 49ers, it’s unclear if he will be a practice squad elevation for Monday Night Football.

Whether he is or isn’t, this will be an interesting case study for the Jets.

According to The Football Database, the Jets had four players record a return during the preseason. Those four players were Brandon Codrington, Malachi Corley, Isaiah Davis, and Xazavian Valladay.

Valladay is on the practice squad and Corley/Davis are both on the 53-man roster. Codrington, who had some highlight reel plays, was traded to the Buffalo Bills ahead of final roster cuts.