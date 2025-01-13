Ridiculous $180 Million Proposed Jets QB Trade Would Doom NYJ

The New York Jets have quarterback problems and one analyst believes he has a solution.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton proposed a huge trade that would move a big-money starting quarterback.

New York Jets receive: veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins

Atlanta Falcons receive: a 2025 fourth-round pick and veteran pass rusher Micheal Clemons

“The Jets’ new coaching staff could target Cousins, who would play for the team at a modest price if the Falcons continue to pay some of his salary. In the No. 7 draft slot, New York is out of range for a top quarterback prospect, so a veteran signal-caller may be more appealing to the new general manager rather than drafting one in the second or third round and having him compete against Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis for the starting job at training camp,” Moton said.

“The Jets can include Micheal Clemons in their trade package to draw the Falcons’ interest. Clemons struggles with run-lane discipline and setting the edge on early downs, though he had some bright moments last season, recording 4.5 sacks and 14 pressures,” Moton added.

This Would be a Disaster Trade For The Jets

Haven’t the green and white had enough of veteran quarterbacks coming off of blown Achilles?

Cousins, 36, was wildly inconsistent during his first season with the Falcons. He finished with 3,508 passing yards, had an 18 touchdown to 16 interception ratio, and completed 66.9% of his passes.

Over a five-game stretch, Cousins threw just one touchdown pass to nine interceptions from November 10 through December 16. Following that run of games, the Falcons benched him in favor of rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Cousins still has three more years left on the $180 million contract that he signed with the Falcons in 2024.

Why on God’s green Earth would the Jets or any team trade for Cousins this offseason? He is coming off of a terrible season and it seems clear that Atlanta is going to move on this offseason.

“Kirk Cousins’ divorce from the Falcons is expected to be finalized before his $10 million roster bonus is due March 17, with executives across the NFL fully expecting Atlanta to release him by then,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter revealed in December.

Instead of giving up assets in a potential Cousins trade, the Jets can just wait them out. Not only would the Jets avoid giving up assets but they’d get Cousins at a ridiculous financial discount.

Schefter explained that if the Falcons cut Cousins he could take a similar path that Russell Wilson took before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He inked a one-year deal for the veteran minimum ($1.2 million) to join Pittsburgh this past offseason. Wilson did that because the Denver Broncos were forced to eat the rest of the tab.

“Any salary Cousins earns in 2025 would be offset by the $27.5 million owed to him by the Falcons, making him a potential bargain option for next season,” Schefter explained.

Regardless of the path, the Jets should steer clear of Cousins.

He doesn’t look like the same quarterback post-Achilles surgery. Gang Green would be better served running it back with Aaron Rodgers or handing the keys to Tyrod Taylor.

Allow another team to dip their toes into those waters if they see fit.