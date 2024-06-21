Ex-Jets $52.5 Million Starter Goes Scorched Earth on Former HC

Well, that was out of nowhere.

Former New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell took to social media for a random outburst about ex-head coach Adam Gase.

“I still randomly think about how PISSED I used to be in the huddle when Adam Gase would call ’21 dive’ on 2nd & 10 …,” Bell posted on X previously Twitter.

“that’s a HALF BACK DIVE FROM SHOTGUN for the people that doesn’t understand what that fully means … lol,” Bell explained in a follow-up post.

“‘LeV I just need you to get 3 for a third and manageable’ – Gase. The reasoning behind the HB dive 😂 I kid you not,” Bell revealed.

“Sam [Darnold] would be saying the play out loud just shakin his head in the huddle .. lol,” Bell added.

The Very Awkward Beginning to Their Relationship on the Jets

At the end of the 2018 season, Gase was fired by the Miami Dolphins finishing with an under .500 record as a head coach (23-25).

Less than two weeks later, the Jets hired him as the No. 19 head coach in team history.

General manager Mike Maccagnan was a part of the evaluating group for the Jets that decided to hire Gase. However, he himself was fired by the team strangely following the 2019 NFL draft a few months later.

Before he was fired, the Jets allowed him to run their free agency and draft. During that run one of the moves Maccagnan made was paying Bell $52.5 million to join the green and white.

According to former Jets beat reporter Manish Mehta back in 2019, Gase “absolutely did not want” to sign Bell nor did he want to spend a ton of money at the running back position.

They didn’t seem to get along and both suffered for it. New York went 9-23 during Gase’s two years as the head coach. Bell didn’t do much better appearing in only 17 games. He finished with 863 rushing yards, a 3.3 yards per clip average, and four total touchdowns.

Bell got released in the middle of his second season with the team in 2020 while Gase was still the head coach.

Bell Continues to Overshare His Gase-Jets Thoughts on Social Media

“like I can’t get jiggy with this sh*t 😂,” Bell continued reacting to the Gase-Jets feedback on X.

“oh if yall thought that was something, I don’t even wanna tell yall Gase’s thought process when it came to “rain” games .. it would TRULY shock the hell outta you 😂,” Bell said.

“Adam truly thought ….different, i’ll leave it at that ..,” Bell explained and it didn’t sound like a compliment.

Adam truly thought ….different, i’ll leave it at that .. — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 20, 2024

Bell took one more shot at his former head coach by saying, Gase before we played at 1pm.”

Bell was responding to a post on social media promoting, “A Book for Football Nerds. I had a blast putting this together and I hope it gives you a few good ideas for your Offense in 2024!”

Gase before we played at 1pm https://t.co/XRSyDR1IdK — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 21, 2024

Gase was an incredibly unpopular hire among the Jets fan base back in 2019. However, the what-if question fans are left with is who is responsible for Bell’s downfall.

Did he fall off a cliff after sitting out the 2018 season due to a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers? Was Gase just a terrible head coach who couldn’t maximize the talent on his roster? Or perhaps it was a little bit of both? The world may never know.