Jets $4.4 Million Veteran ‘Could Be on the Move’ Ahead of Cut Day

The New York Jets have so much excess talent on their roster that they might consider trading some of it away.

Analyst Eric Edholm of the NFL Media Group listed offensive lineman Max Mitchell among players who could be traded ahead of cut day.

“There are a lot of teams looking for NFL-caliber tackles this time of year (and most times of the year), so Mitchell is worth keeping an eye on,” Edholm explained. “He still could make the roster, and it’s possible no one is willing to give up much in a trade. But at such a high-priority position, with more than a few teams dealing with injuries there now, we could see some action.”

Jets Could Take Full Advantage of Roster Flexibility

Mitchell, 24, has two years left on his $4.4 million rookie contract. They are both cheap controllable years with base salaries of $985,000 in 2024 and $1.1 million in 2025.

He entered the league as the No. 111 overall pick in the fourth round out of Lousiana.

Mitchell was supposed to be a developmental piece on the offensive line but because of injuries, he was forced into the starting lineup in Week 1 of his rookie campaign.

Over the last two seasons, he has appeared in 20 games and has made 12 starts.

Mitchell has been underwhelming according to the Pro Football Focus grades.

In 2022 he finished with a 55.5 overall grade, a 53.8 pass block grade, and a 52.7 run block grade. Last season he finished with even worse grades with a 49.3 overall grade, 47.5 pass block, and a 49.4 run block.

A strong indicator that Mitchell might be on the outs was his role in the preseason. In the Week 2 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers, Mitchell was playing with the third-stringers at the end of the game, per Edholm.

That is a spot usually reserved for players who are fighting to make the team.

Times Have Changed on 1 Jets Drive

Last season the Jets used 13 different starting offensive line combinations. It was a disaster of epic proportions.

There was a slew of injuries, ineffective performances, and the foundation of the team was destroyed from the get-go.

Without an offensive line, the Jets couldn’t protect the quarterback or create a consistent rushing effort. That tanked the season and was a main contributor to the Jets finishing in the bottom five of every important offensive ranking metric.

Fast forward a year later and the depth is so good on the Jets offensive line that the team could consider shipping some of it away.

It’ll have to be the right situation for the Jets to pull the trigger on a trade. General manager Joe Douglas once said that today’s luxury can easily be tomorrow’s necessity.

The green and white might be looking pretty with depth and options in the trenches at the end of August, but what will be happening two months into the season?

If the Jets are going to trade any hog mollies it should be guys that they plan on cutting so you get something for a player instead of losing him for nothing. Or if a situation presents itself that is too good to pass up where you can improve another part of the team.