Jets Encouraged to Sign Record-Breaking Wide Receiver

As the New York Jets get ready for training camp, the team could consider adding a free agent veteran like Michael Thomas to add some depth to the wide receiver room.

Pro Football Network’s Lorenzo Reyna shared one free agent that each NFL team could sign before training camp. Reyna explained why Thomas could be a logical fit for the Jets.

“Michael Thomas remains unsigned,” Reyna wrote. “While he may not be the 149-catch threat he once was in 2019, he can still give a needy WR room a jolt.”

Another veteran wide receiver could take the Jets to another level while giving Aaron Rodgers a reliable weapon when healthy.

Does Michael Thomas Have Anything Left in the Tank?

It’s been a rough few years for Thomas. However, there were signs in 2023 that he may still be able to play at an NFL-caliber level.

Thomas was a second-round pick out of Ohio State back in 2016. The New Orleans Saints took a flier on him, and it turned out to be a home-run pick. He became a key weapon for Drew Brees, eventually becoming a star weapon in 2018 and 2019.

That 2019 season was a historic one for Thomas. He set an NFL record with 149 receptions while leading the league with 1,725 receiving yards. He was named a Pro Bowler, first-team All-Pro, and Offensive Player of the Year for his performance.

Unfortunately, injuries started to derail Thomas’ career the following season. Complications with an ankle and toes injuries, along with their surgeries, kept Thomas off of the field for the majority of 2020 through 2022. He played in just 10 games over those three seasons.

Thomas was able to return and play in 10 games this past season, but was placed on injured reserve again with a knee injury. His role was severely diminished, catching just 39 passes for 448 yards and a single touchdown.

The good news for Thomas is that he’s still just 31 years old. A healthy season in 2024 could help him recreate at least some of his previous production for an NFL team.

All he needs is another chance to prove it.

The Jets Could Use Some Receiver Depth

Even if they don’t need another star, the Jets could use a bit more depth at wide receiver.

Garrett Wilson is the clear star receiver. He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022, and already has 2,145 receiving yards in two seasons. The Jets even added another veteran starter to take the pressure off of him by signing Mike Williams to a one-year deal.

General manager Joe Douglas also added a slot threat in the 2024 draft. Malachi Corley comes out of Western Kentucky as a dangerous weapon with the ball in his hands, which will force defenses to respect him at all times.

It’s the players behind those presumed starters that are a concern. Allen Lazard was supposed to be a starting-caliber receiver after signing a $44 million contract in 2023. Instead, he was such a disappointment that he eventually became a healthy scratch for games.

Other receivers on the depth chart include unproven names like Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee. A veteran backup like Thomas could be a more proven option for a team with Super Bowl aspirations in 2024.