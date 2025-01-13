Mike McCarthy Plot Twist Completely Changes Jets Search

Mike McCarthy’s run as the Dallas Cowboys head coach is over.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared the news on social media saying, “The sides couldn’t agree on [the] length of [the] contract and McCarthy will pursue other opportunities.”

Insider Nick Underhill said he expects the New Orleans Saints to be “very interested” in McCarthy if he were to become available and now he is.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on X previously Twitter that the New York Jets and the Saints “are thought to be Aaron Glenn’s preferred destinations (he has ties to both franchises).”

The Jets Have a Clear Path to Landing Glenn as Their Next HC

NFL Insider Josina Anderson spoke with a league source who said the feeling is the Jets and Saints “are going to end up battling it out over #Lions DC Aaron Glenn.”

If New Orleans goes the McCarthy route that leaves Glenn potentially available for the taking.

McCarthy was with the Saints from 2000 through 2004 as their offensive coordinator.

Glenn spent eight of his 15 NFL seasons with the Jets. Plus an additional two years after his playing career serving in the scouting department.

Glenn also has ties to the Saints. The last year of his long playing career was spent on the Saints in 2008. He also served as the defensive backs coach for New Orleans from 2016 through 2020.

Should McCarthy Enter The Jets HC Conversation?

While McCarthy’s entrance into the NFL coaching carousel has opened the Glenn door perhaps it has opened another.

Should the Jets consider bringing McCarthy to New York?

During the 2019 coaching cycle, the Jets interviewed McCarthy for the head coaching position. Ultimately they hired Adam Gase instead and he ended up being one of the worst coaches in franchise history.

McCarthy is an experienced NFL head coach. He has a 174-112-2 record in his 18 seasons running a program.

He served for 13 years with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers. Most recently he has spent the last five years with the Cowboys.

With the Packers, McCarthy went 125-77, won a Super Bowl, won six NFC North titles, and made nine playoff appearances.

McCarthy had three straight 12-win seasons with the Cowboys from 2021 through 2023. The Jets in their history have only ever had one 12-win season which transpired in 1998. That is the most wins they have ever had in a single season.

The Jets are expected to make at least one hire at either head coach or general manager who has had prior experience in that role. McCarthy would certainly check that box.

One of the big questions for the Jets this offseason is what to do with Rodgers. McCarthy is not only someone who has worked with Rodgers before but they won a world championship together.

The “Enigma” Netflix documentary revealed that Rodgers and McCarthy have a really good current relationship.

Perhaps the Jets could bring in McCarthy, run it back one more time with Rodgers, and see if they can make another chase as a contender.

A compelling twist in a wild coaching carousel in the NFL in 2025.