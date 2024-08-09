Insider Shares Grim Reality With Jets-Haason Reddick Drama

Things could go from bad to worse between the New York Jets and Haason Reddick.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said on “The Can’t Wait Podcast” that “it feels like this could go into the regular season. I mean it just takes Haason showing up but nobody knows when he’s going to do it.”

Reddick was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles back on March 29. He showed up for his introductory press conference back on April 1, but he has been MIA from the team facilities since.

Reddick Continues to Burn Piles of Money Amid Jets Holdout

Rich Cimini of ESPN noted on social media that Friday, August 9 marks day No. 18 of Reddick’s holdout.

For each training camp day that Reddick has missed, he will be fined a non-waivable $50,000. We are up to $900,000 in accrued training camp fines.

“Historical reference: The Darrelle Revis holdout in 2010 went 35 days. Could the Reddick stalemate top that? Anything is possible,” Cimini explained on X previously Twitter.

Reddick has been getting fined up the wazoo from missing training camp, minicamp, and OTAs. However, it’ll reach a new level if this holdout leaks into the preseason schedule.

Rosenblatt noted that the CBA says Reddick will be fined “an entire week’s worth of regular season pay.” That amounts to 1/18 of Reddick’s salary. He is scheduled to make $14.25 million, a 1/18 slice is $791,666 according to Rosenblatt.

The Jets have three preseason games on the schedule ahead of the 2024 campaign. If he skips the entirety of the preseason it would cost him roughly $2.37 million, per Rosenblatt.

That would be in addition to all of the other fines and forfeited workout bonuses he has accrued to this point.

Will McDonald Stepping up in Reddick’s Absence at Jets Camp

On Thursday, August 8 the Jets hosted the Washington Commanders for a joint practice session. New York has a joint practice scheduled with every preseason opponent they are set to play [Carolina Panthers and New York Giants].

The Jets posted a 66-second video clip of Will McDonald having “himself a DAY” against the Commanders during that practice session.

It was a highlight reel that included a strip sack, bending around the edge, and utilizing a spin move to get into the backfield.

With Reddick MIA from camp, that has opened up playing time for other players on the Jets’ defense.

One person who has directly benefited is former first-round draft choice and Iowa State product, Will McDonald. Last season he recorded three sacks while only playing in 19% of the defensive snaps. That was the lowest snap percentage by a Jets’ first-round draft choice in their rookie season since Vernon Gholston in 2008.

The thought is that, with an increased role in defense, McDonald could break out in 2024. Another big benefit will be the presence of Aaron Rodgers.

Last year the Jets didn’t operate with many leads, but Rodgers should change that reality in 2024. If the Jets were a top-seven producer in team sacks last year with a bottom-five offense, they could reach historic heights this season with a competent quarterback.