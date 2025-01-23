Hi, Subscriber

Jets Reveal 3 Finalists for GM Role, Hiring Is Imminent: Insider

The New York Jets re-opened their search for a general manager in 2025.

Washington Commanders’ assistant GM Lance Newmark was the only known finalist for the Jets job earlier this week. However, the Jets decided to open up their position to more candidates.

On Thursday, January 23 the Jets are set to interview Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown and Denver Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey.

CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones said on social media that the “expectation [is] a decision may be made by the end of [the] day.”

This Decision is Looming, Eliminating Jaguars Wildcard

The other NFL team seeking a general manager – albeit very late in the process – is the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They parted ways with Trent Baalke on Wednesday, January 22 – several weeks removed from the end of the regular season.

The Jags potentially threw a wrench into the Jets’ search efforts but with how quickly the Jets are moving in this process – that won’t seem to have any impact.

Typically teams hire a GM before the head coach, but the Jets didn’t want to lose Glenn to another team.

This GM will then link with Aaron Glenn to form the new power structure for the Jets looking ahead to the 2025 season.

Insight Into The Jets’ Search For Their Next GM

“Something really interesting to me about Trey Brown, if the Jets decide to go that route: Worked with Bill Belichick and the Patriots, Howie Roseman & the Eagles, the Bengals. Three very unique team-building philosophies. Old-school football, analytics, then one on a budget. Those differing experiences helpful in whatever environment he’s put in,” Connor Hughes of SNY said.

Interesting note on Brown he has interviewed for several NFL general manager positions jobs over the years. Those job interviews included the Buffalo Bills in 2017, the Oakland Raiders in 2018, and the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, per the Jets press release.

“Darren Mougey, aka “Mooge”, is a very interesting name in the Jets GM search. He predates the current DEN regime and goes back to Elway. George Paton got there and promoted him. A connection – he’s been a sounding board in DEN for Sean Payton, who is still close with Aaron Glenn,” NFL FOX Insider Peter Schrager said on social media.

“Over 12 seasons in Denver, Mougey has held several titles. Starting as a scouting intern in 2012, Mougey was a personnel and scouting assistant (2013), a college and pro personnel scout (2014), an area scout (2015-19), the assistant director of college scouting (2020) and the director of player personnel (2021),” Jets senior reporter Eric Allen said.

“Lance Newmark, who interviewed Tuesday, remains a candidate for the Jets GM job but they are bringing in other candidates,” Brian Costello of the New York Post revealed.

“Newmark just completed his first regular season as assistant general manager of the Washington Commanders. Reporting directly to GM Adam Peters, Newmark oversees Washington’s personnel and scouting departments,” Jets contributor Jack Bell wrote.

