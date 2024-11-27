Jets Rookie Likely to Miss Rest of Season With Injury Setback

For New York Jets fans hoping to see rookie quarterback Jordan Travis this season, don’t hold your breath.

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich revealed during his media availability on Wednesday, November 27 that Travis is unlikely to come off of the NFI (non-football-injury) list because of complications from the gruesome leg fracture he suffered in college.

“I try to make it a point every day to check in with him [to] see how he is doing. He is doing good, he is in a good mental space. I know it hasn’t gone exactly how they thought it would, so still struggling through a few things here and there,” Ulbrich explained. “I don’t know that [when asked if Travis has a chance to come off the NFI list]. At this point just because there have been some setbacks, I don’t see the need to really rush it. We have to really protect this guy because he has a real future.”

With Travis likely staying on the NFI list, he will be ineligible to play this season for the Jets.

The Travis Mystery Will Continue for the Jets Heading Into 2025

Travis, 24, was the No. 171 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

A big reason that the former Florida State product fell that far in the draft was because of a devastating leg injury he suffered during his final season in college.

On November 18, 2023, in FSU’s home finale, Travis was pulled down on a hip drop tackle and landed awkwardly. According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, Travis suffered “a fractured and dislocated ankle that also stretched some ligaments. He underwent surgery 10 days later to stabilize his fibula and tibia and repair his deltoid ligament.”

Based on the initial diagnosis and recovery timeline, Pelissero revealed that he was expected to be cleared by training camp of his rookie season.

“The Jets are over the moon to have Travis. They believed he’d be a second, early third-round pick (at worst) had he not gotten injured,” Connor Hughes of SNY said back in May of 2024.

During his six years in college, Travis racked up video game numbers. Travis finished with a 62% completion percentage, 8,715 passing yards, and a 66 touchdown to 20 interception ratio. The former FSU product also showed some chutzpah in the run game with 1,950 rushing yards and 31 career rushing touchdowns.

Jets Will Have to Assess the QB Situation With Minimal Information

The regime that drafted Travis isn’t with the Jets anymore. Ownership is going to completely clean house this offseason which means a new regime is going to take over in 2025.

Is Travis a franchise quarterback? Is he even a long-term backup? Or heck is he even an NFL player? That is a big-shoulder shrug emoji.

As the Jets are going through their quarterback conversations this offseason they aren’t going to have a ton of data to look at for Travis.

The Jets would be insane to rely on Travis as a big piece of the quarterback plan because you don’t know what you have there. Keep him on the roster because he’s under cheap rookie control for multiple years but don’t allow him to prevent you from making another big decision at the QB spot.